New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Makes India Debut; Launch Tomorrow
- New V-class to come with petrol & diesel engine options
- Gets ADAS tech and air suspension
- Expected to be priced around Rs Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 1.8 crore
Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the India-spec V-Class ahead of its launch tomorrow. The V-class returns its latest avatar in its extra-long wheelbase guise, stretching over 5.3 metres long and sitting on a 3,430 mm wheelbase - longer than the current S-class. The new V is essentially the facelifted iteration of the last V-class to come to India, featuring a refreshed design and an interior more in line with the current generation of Mercedes cars on sale in India.
On the design front, the V-Class gets an oversized grille with embedded ‘three-point star’ elements flanked by new dual-barrel Multi-Beam LED headlamps. Down the flanks, there are new alloy wheels, while around the back, the tail maps feature new internals. The India-spec car gets the AMG Line exterior package, adding slightly sportier bumpers and an illuminated surround for the grille.
The big changes are inside the cabin, where you now get the MBUX infotainment touchscreen and all-digital instrument cluster - as opposed to analogue dials and a COMAND system in the old V. A three-row seating configuration is standard, with lounge-style seats and built-in ottomans present in the second row. The first- and second-row seats are both power-adjustable and have memory functions, while the second-row seats also have heating and massage functions. The centre armrest on the lounge chairs get wireless charging pads too. The third row seats also get seat ventilation functions and can be entirely removed from the vehicle as well.
Interestingly, as the second and third row seats sit on a singular seat rail system, the second row seats can be pushed all the way to the rear to maximise space to stretch out. The third row seats can even be reconfigured to sit ahead of the lounge chairs - facing rearwards - to create a meeting-like environment. The three-point seatbelts are built into the seat frames in the second and third rows.
On the feature front, you get tech such as power sliding rear doors, a powered tailgate, a Burmester surround sound system, 64 colour ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control including a separate zone for rear passengers, 360 degree cameras, a hands-free parking function, and ADAS functions. The new V-class also rides on Mercedes’ Airmatic air suspension for greater occupant comfort.
On the engine front, the V-class is available for the first time with a petrol engine in the V 300. The unit is the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol seen in other Mercedes models and develops 223 bhp. The diesel unit, meanwhile, is offered in its most powerful 300 state of tune as well, with the 2.0-litre mill pushing out 233 bhp. An automatic gearbox is standard.
The new V-class will be launched in India tomorrow with prices expected to sit around the Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 1.8 crore mark (ex-showroom).
