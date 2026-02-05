New Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch On March 3

Almost 3 years after it was discontinued in the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz V-class is set to be relaunched in the market on March 3, 2026. The latest iteration of Mercedes’ large people mover went on sale in global markets in 2024 and is essentially the facelift of the V-class that was previously on sale in India.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Debut In April 2026



The facelift brought with it some updates to the design, including a larger, more prominent grille, new headlamps, reworked bumpers and revised tail lights around the back, though the cabin was a notable step up. The outgoing model’s outdated cabin design made way for a more contemporary look in line with models such as the GLE with the freestanding bezel-less twin screens sitting atop the dashboard - a move away from the previous V-class analogue instrument cluster and COMAND infotainment system.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Gets A Celebration Edition For 2026, Prices start at Rs. 1.34 Crore





Updated MPV's cabin more in line with some contemporary Mercedes models.

The van for India looks set to arrive in its stretched extra-long wheelbase trim - identifiable by the extra space between the rear door and the rear wheel. Globally, buyers can buy the V-class in long wheelbase and extra-long wheelbase guise.



As for the seating, the V-class will be available in a three-row configuration. The teasers from the company suggest that we will get the V-class with the standard comfort seats in the second row capable of being rotated 180 degrees, though we cannot rule out Mercedes offering a more upmarket variant alongside. This top model, meanwhile, could get the more opulent features such as the optional (in global markets) luxury seats in the second row featuring power adjustment, seat ventilation, massage function and more.

Also Read: India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 Crore



Teaser suggests the presense of standard comfort seats in second row with 180 degree swivel function.

Moving to the engine, globally, the V-class is offered with the 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between the 250d and the more powerful 300d spec, though it remains to be seen which will be brought to India.



Expect prices to be over the Rs 1 crore mark (ex-showroom).