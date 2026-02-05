logo
New Delhi

New Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch On March 3

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Feb 05, 2026, 12:46 PM
Follow us on
New Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch On March 3
Key Highlights
  • New V-class essentially the facelift of the van previosly sold in India
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine in two states of tune in global markets
  • Could arrive in India in more than one variant

Almost 3 years after it was discontinued in the Indian market, the Mercedes-Benz V-class is set to be relaunched in the market on March 3, 2026. The latest iteration of Mercedes’ large people mover went on sale in global markets in 2024 and is essentially the facelift of the V-class that was previously on sale in India.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz CLA EV India Debut In April 2026
Mercedes V class 1

The facelift brought with it some updates to the design, including a larger, more prominent grille, new headlamps, reworked bumpers and revised tail lights around the back, though the cabin was a notable step up. The outgoing model’s outdated cabin design made way for a more contemporary look in line with models such as the GLE with the freestanding bezel-less twin screens sitting atop the dashboard - a move away from the previous V-class analogue instrument cluster and COMAND infotainment system.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Gets A Celebration Edition For 2026, Prices start at Rs. 1.34 Crore

Mercedes V class 2

Updated MPV's cabin more in line with some contemporary Mercedes models.

The van for India looks set to arrive in its stretched extra-long wheelbase trim - identifiable by the extra space between the rear door and the rear wheel. Globally, buyers can buy the V-class in long wheelbase and extra-long wheelbase guise.

As for the seating, the V-class will be available in a three-row configuration. The teasers from the company suggest that we will get the V-class with the standard comfort seats in the second row capable of being rotated 180 degrees, though we cannot rule out Mercedes offering a more upmarket variant alongside. This top model, meanwhile, could get the more opulent features such as the optional (in global markets) luxury seats in the second row featuring power adjustment, seat ventilation, massage function and more.

Also Read: India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 Crore
Mercedes V class teaser

Teaser suggests the presense of standard comfort seats in second row with 180 degree swivel function.

Moving to the engine, globally, the V-class is offered with the 2.0-litre diesel engine as standard paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Buyers can choose between the 250d and the more powerful 300d spec, though it remains to be seen which will be brought to India.

Expect prices to be over the Rs 1 crore mark (ex-showroom).

# Mercedes-Benz India# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes-Benz V-Class# Mercedes-Benz V-Class LWB# Mercedes V-Class# Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Rating Icon
7.9/10
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 82.61 Lakh - 1.28 Crore
Check On-Road Price
View V-Class Specifications
View V-Class Features

Popular Mercedes-Benz Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • New Mercedes-Benz V-Class India Launch On March 3