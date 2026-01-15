Auto Sales: Mercedes-Benz Sales Decline 3 Per Cent; 19,007 Units Sold In CY2025

Following years of growing sales in the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz ended calendar year 2025 with sales down 2.8 per cent year-on-year. The carmaker reported total sales of 19,007 units in CY2025 - down from 19,565 units in CY2024. The carmaker reported a growth in sales across several of its segments, including top-end vehicles (TEVs), EVs and its AMG series, though sales in the entry luxury segment declined 20 per cent year-on-year. The company, however, said that despite a reduction in overall sales, 2025 was its best-ever year in terms of revenue in the market.



Commenting on the brand’s performance, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have delivered another best-ever year in terms of revenue growth, buoyed by high affinity amongst discerning customers, reflected in the strong growth in the TEV segment as well in top-end BEVs. Our strategy of focusing on ‘value over volume’ and offering high product substance keeps the customer experience at the core, while ensuring customers continue to enjoy a feature-rich product and retain high Residual Value for their Mercedes-Benz.”



TEVs, Electric Vehicle Range Report Year-on-Year Growth



While overall sales declined, Mercedes-Benz India reported strong double-digit growth for its TEV range comparison models, including the S-Class, GLS, EQS, as well as the carmaker’s Maybach and AMG Series. Sales of TEVs were up 11 per cent year-on-year. Mercedes said that TEVs accounted for around 25 per cent of all units sold in 2025, with India now one of the top 5 markets for its Maybach sub-brand.



As for the AMG brand, Mercedes reported a year-on-year sales growth of 34 per cent year-on-year.



On the EV front, Mercedes reported that 20 per cent of all units sold in 2025 were electric vehicles. Of these, 70 per cent of sales came from models in the TEV segment - i.e., models such as the EQS, Maybach EQS and the G 580 EV. EV sales overall reported a growth of 12 per cent year-on-year. The EQS SUV was the brand’s best-selling electric car in 2025.



Core Segment Remains Highest Sales Contributor; Entry Luxury Segment Shrinks



Focusing on the segments below TEVs, Mercedes-Benz India revealed that its Core model series - comprising models such as the C-Class, GLC, E-Class and GLE- accounted for 62 per cent of all units sold. The company claimed that the E-Class remained the ‘highest selling luxury car’ in the market in CY2025.



The strong performance in the TEV and Core segments, however, was offset by declining sales in the Entry Luxury segment, housing models such as the A-Class, GLA and GLB. The segment reported a 20 per cent decline in sales year-on-year, with total contribution to sales down from 20 per cent in CY2024 to 13 per cent in CY2025.



12 New Model Launches Planned For 2026



Mercedes-Benz also revealed its plans for the Indian market for 2026, with 12 new model launches lined up for the year. This will include the all-new CLA Electric that made its global debut early last year.



“2026 will be an action-packed year with 12 new product introductions, expansion of our local production portfolio, the launch of the MB.Charge Public, expansion into new markets and investment in upgrading our entire network,” Iyer said.



The carmaker has kicked off 2026 with the launch of the locally assembled Maybach GLS SUV, making India the first market outside of the US to locally assemble the flagship luxury SUV. The carmaker also introduced a special edition of the EQS SUV.