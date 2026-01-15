Auto Sales: Mercedes-Benz Sales Decline 3 Per Cent; 19,007 Units Sold In CY2025
- Top-End Vehicle sales grow 11 per cent year-on-year
- Entry Luxury Segment Sales down 20 per cent
- To launch 12 new & updated models in India in 2026
Following years of growing sales in the Indian market, Mercedes-Benz ended calendar year 2025 with sales down 2.8 per cent year-on-year. The carmaker reported total sales of 19,007 units in CY2025 - down from 19,565 units in CY2024. The carmaker reported a growth in sales across several of its segments, including top-end vehicles (TEVs), EVs and its AMG series, though sales in the entry luxury segment declined 20 per cent year-on-year. The company, however, said that despite a reduction in overall sales, 2025 was its best-ever year in terms of revenue in the market.
Also read: India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 Crore
Commenting on the brand’s performance, Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “We have delivered another best-ever year in terms of revenue growth, buoyed by high affinity amongst discerning customers, reflected in the strong growth in the TEV segment as well in top-end BEVs. Our strategy of focusing on ‘value over volume’ and offering high product substance keeps the customer experience at the core, while ensuring customers continue to enjoy a feature-rich product and retain high Residual Value for their Mercedes-Benz.”
TEVs, Electric Vehicle Range Report Year-on-Year Growth
Also read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV Makes Global Debut; EV Offers Up To 631 km Range
While overall sales declined, Mercedes-Benz India reported strong double-digit growth for its TEV range comparison models, including the S-Class, GLS, EQS, as well as the carmaker’s Maybach and AMG Series. Sales of TEVs were up 11 per cent year-on-year. Mercedes said that TEVs accounted for around 25 per cent of all units sold in 2025, with India now one of the top 5 markets for its Maybach sub-brand.
As for the AMG brand, Mercedes reported a year-on-year sales growth of 34 per cent year-on-year.
Also read: Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic Concept Is A Retro-Inspired Electric GT
On the EV front, Mercedes reported that 20 per cent of all units sold in 2025 were electric vehicles. Of these, 70 per cent of sales came from models in the TEV segment - i.e., models such as the EQS, Maybach EQS and the G 580 EV. EV sales overall reported a growth of 12 per cent year-on-year. The EQS SUV was the brand’s best-selling electric car in 2025.
Core Segment Remains Highest Sales Contributor; Entry Luxury Segment Shrinks
Focusing on the segments below TEVs, Mercedes-Benz India revealed that its Core model series - comprising models such as the C-Class, GLC, E-Class and GLE- accounted for 62 per cent of all units sold. The company claimed that the E-Class remained the ‘highest selling luxury car’ in the market in CY2025.
Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 450d Diesel Launched In India At Rs 2.90 Crore
The strong performance in the TEV and Core segments, however, was offset by declining sales in the Entry Luxury segment, housing models such as the A-Class, GLA and GLB. The segment reported a 20 per cent decline in sales year-on-year, with total contribution to sales down from 20 per cent in CY2024 to 13 per cent in CY2025.
12 New Model Launches Planned For 2026
Mercedes-Benz also revealed its plans for the Indian market for 2026, with 12 new model launches lined up for the year. This will include the all-new CLA Electric that made its global debut early last year.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut
“2026 will be an action-packed year with 12 new product introductions, expansion of our local production portfolio, the launch of the MB.Charge Public, expansion into new markets and investment in upgrading our entire network,” Iyer said.
The carmaker has kicked off 2026 with the launch of the locally assembled Maybach GLS SUV, making India the first market outside of the US to locally assemble the flagship luxury SUV. The carmaker also introduced a special edition of the EQS SUV.
Related News
Popular Mercedes-Benz Models
- Mercedes-Benz
G-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 2.38 - 2.9 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
E-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 83 - 96.9 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
A-Class LimousineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.05 - 48.55 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLE-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.03 - 1.2 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
C-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 61 - 68 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.37 - 1.44 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
GLCEx-showroom Price₹ 79.25 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
GLA-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 51.5 - 56.5 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
S-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.88 - 1.99 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQSEx-showroom Price₹ 1.51 - 1.8 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQBEx-showroom Price₹ 67.2 - 78.9 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
CLE CabrioletEx-showroom Price₹ 1.17 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQAEx-showroom Price₹ 67.2 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
EQE SUVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.41 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
EQS SUVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.34 - 1.48 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
G 580 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 3.1 Crore
Latest Cars
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-19
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-21
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-04
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 15, 2026Auto Sales: Mercedes-Benz Sales Decline 3 Per Cent; 19,007 Units Sold In CY2025The German carmaker reported year-on-year growth in sales for its Top-End Vehicles (TEVs), EV range, and AMG models, although sales in entry-level segments were down 20 per cent.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 14, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 91,399The new series is the most affordable under the Chetak family and gets a hub-mounted electric motor - a first for the Chetak family.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 14, 2026India-Made Mercedes-Maybach GLS Launched At Rs 2.75 CroreThe locally assembled Maybach GLS is Rs 42 lakh cheaper than the imported model.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 13, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Launched At Rs 5.59 Lakh; Gets Turbo-Petrol Engine OptionUpdated micro SUV gets revised styling, new features and a new turbo-petrol powertrain option.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jan 12, 2026Updated Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launched: Gets Slip And Assist ClutchThe updated Goan Classic also gets a faster Type-C charging port.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jan 12, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To ExpectUpdated internal combustion Punch gets a design in line with its larger siblings as well as a new engine option.3 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Jan 10, 2026Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy’s first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.6 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 3, 2026VLF Mobster 135 300 KM Review: Fun But FlawedA 125 cc scooter with Italian design and Chinese genes is a rare combination, and while some may be tempted to dismiss it because of its origins, the VLF Mobster shows 125s can also be exciting – but not without compromises.11 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Dec 30, 2025TVS Orbiter Review: Real-World Performance and Range TestedThe TVS Orbiter is a promising electric scooter promising decent range, practicality and pricing. But is there any reason to avoid it? We spent a few days getting to know it better.9 mins read