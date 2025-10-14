Meet the new Mercedes-Benz Vision Iconic, a retro-inspired electric GT concept that looks to act as a technological showpiece for the brand. The Vision Iconic features perhaps the largest grille yet seen on a Merc, with its ‘Grosser’ inspired illuminated grille.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz G 450d Diesel Launched In India At Rs 2.90 Crore



Starting with the fascia, the centre point is the large retro-inspired grille similar to those seen on the likes of the iconic S 600 Pullman. The grille is illuminated - similar to the new GLC EV, and features the iconic three-point star hood ornament too - a feature rarely seen on modern production Mercedes. In profile, the GT car proportions become keenly visible with the elongated bonnet, large wheels and swept-back coupe roofline flowing into a minimalist rear end.



The Vision Iconic also features unique paint work featuring a solar-coated finish that aids in charging the vehicle when left out in the sunlight.



Also read: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best Quarterly Sales In Q2 FY2026: Retails Around 2500 Units During The 9 Days Of Navratri



The cabin mixes retro 1930’s 1930s-inspired designs with art deco elements. The showpiece of the concept is the glass dashboard that Mercedes calls the Zeppelin. The unit blends physical and digital technologies, such as the digital instrument cluster that ‘comes to life with a cinematic, entirely analogue animation inspired by high-end chronographs.’ The driver and co-driver side of the Zepplin is bifurcated by four small panels holding three clocks. The cabin also features the use of mother-of-pearl inlays on the doors and the dashboard.



Also Read: Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut

Moving to the tech, Mercedes says that the Vision Iconic features Level 4 highly automated driver assistance tech, including hands-off and eyes-off driving capabilities, out on highways. The system also allows for driverless parking. Another highlight is what Mercedes calls Neuromorphic computing - a new generation computing system that aims to mimic the functioning of the human brain, allowing for faster and more energy-efficient computing.



The Vision Iconic also features all-wheel steering paired with a new steer-by-wire system, which Mercedes says will provide more freedom for cabin designs.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range



The Vision Iconic is not intended to go into production, though some of the tech on display should certainly make their way to future production models somewhere down the line. Some elements of the vehicle design could also be carried over to other models, such as the large illuminated grille, which is also expected to feature on the next-gen S-class.