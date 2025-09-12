HomeNews & Reviews
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV Previewed Ahead Of 2026 Debut

The C-Class EV will share its underpinnings and tech with the new GLC EV.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 12, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Mercedes claims 800 km range for new C-class EV
  • Global debut set for 2026
  • Will be underpinned by the MB.EA architecture

Alongside the debut of the all-new GLC EV, Mercedes-Benz also provided the first glimpse at the upcoming all-electric C-Class. The new C-Class with EQ Tech will share its underpinnings with the GLC EV, meaning it will sit on the dedicated MB.EA platform, different from the platform used by the existing internal combustion sedan. This should also result in a difference in the overall dimensions, with the electric C likely to feature a longer wheelbase to maximise cabin space.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range

Mercedes C class EV

The sole teaser image confirms that the new GLC EV’s large illuminated grille with the oversized three-point star logo at the centre and three horizontal slats. The headlamps also get the same three-point star LED signatures as seen on the new CLA and GLC EV.
 

Other noticeable elements include softer, more rounded bodylines, as against sharp cuts and creases, along with a noticeable flare above the rear haunch. The C-Class EV also look to feature flush-sitting door handles as with the new GLC EV.
 

Also read: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Launched In India At Rs 1.35 Crore 
 

Mercedes Benz GLC Electric Unveiled 4

New C-Class EV is expected to share all the tech that debuted in the new GLC Electric.

 

On the powertrain and tech front, expect all the bells and whistles from the SUV to be offered on the sedan, including the widescreen 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen in fully kitted-out spec. Lower variants could replace the co-driver touchscreen with a simpler digital display panel - as on the GLC EV, or could simply make use of illuminated graphics on the vertical surface.
 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLS AMG Line Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.40 Crore 
 

As for motive power, the C-Class EV should inherit the same 94 kWh battery as the new GLC EV with the drivetrain also expected to offer up to 483 bhp in range-topping spec. Mercedes has said that the new C-Class EV will do up to 800 km on a single charge.

# Mercedes-Benz# Mercedes EQ# Mercedes-Benz EV# Mercedes EV# Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV# Mercedes C-class Electric# Mercedes-Benz C-class EV# Cars# Upcoming Cars
