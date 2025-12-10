2025 Mini Cooper Convertible Review: More Colour On Indian Roads
- This is the most accessible convertible in IndiaThis is the most accessible convertible in India
- It will join the Cooper S in the Mini India portfolio
- The 4-seater 2-door car has come in 4 colour options
The new Mini Cooper Convertible is almost here and we have driven it. After the driving the car earlier this year in Germany, the beautiful and sun kissed roads around Jaisalmer in Rajasthan made for an ideal setting for an open-top experience, something that is quite uncommon on Indian roads. There’s quite a bit that has changed on the new convertible and the focus clearly is on practicality as well as drivability. Of course, exclusivity also remains a key factor when the words Mini and Convertible come together.
Looks & Design
The new Cooper convertible has come to India in four vibrant colour options — the iconic British Racing Green, Chili Red, Ocean Wave Green and the one you see in pictures Sunny side yellow. There are many signature traits you see on the face including the oval shaped headlamps with surrounding DRLs and the black grille with S badging which lend a sporty touch to the car. Its got 18-inch alloys as standard but there are a few other design options to choose from.
The length is close to 4 meters while the wheelbase is around 2.50 meters which does promise practicality. The rear once again is signature Mini. The vertical tail lamps are all too familiar while overall tail section looks quite aggressive. The roof is all black and provides a nice contrast to the body colour specially in the look we drove. But clearly the car looks more charming when the roof is down and makes for a car that turns heads all the time.
Tech & Interior
The Mini Cooper Convertible has a fair amount of tech and features that keep it in sync with the requirements of the modern day buyer. The sport seats with integrated headrests look good and also get electric adjustment. The nightshade blue interior trim is seen in these pictures but you can also choose a lighter shade which depends on the exterior colour option. The big and round 13.7-inch touchscreen is another Mini trait that works well. A convertible needs a screen which can be read
clearly even in bright sunlight and that is exactly the case here.
Also Read: Upcoming Car Launches In December 2025: Maruti e Vitara, Tata Harrier, Safari Petrol, New Kia Seltos, And More
The screen also gets Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility while there are many connectivity options too. It also gets
special coating which keeps it safe from dust and also helps in better viewing. Other notable features include a Harman sound system, wireless charger and a heads up display. The second row is surprisingly decent on space and the access too is good with the front seat forward recline option.
When the roof is up, the car also gives a sunroof option where the roof partially opens giving a unique experience when compared to most other convertibles. Boot space stands at 160 litres which can be expanded to 215 litres. The second row can seats can also be folded flat in a 50:50 split which then ensures that even bulky items can be taken in a car as small as this. The tail hatch can also take weights of up to 80 kgs which does add to practicality.
Dynamics
The Mini Cooper Convertible runs on a familiar 2.0 litre twin turbo petrol engine that makes 201 bhp and 300 Nm which is more than enough to ensure that this pocket rocket races to 100 kmph in just under 7 seconds. The 7-speed dual clutch transmission is quick too and avoids any lags in most situations, thereby contributing to a sporty drive. However lack of paddle shifts somewhat kills the enthusiasm as petrol heads would’ve loved to see that addition on the car.
Also Read: BMW Z4 Bows Out As Final Edition Draws Curtains On The Drop Top
The highlight and no points for guessing that is the handling. The Cooper Convertible is as agile and swift as you would expect a car like this to be. It changes lanes with ease at high speeds and remains perfectly stable while taking corners at good speeds. Straight line grip is also phenomenal and the well-paved roads devoid of traffic came across as natural habitat for a car like this. Ride is on the stiffer side as you would want and adds to the drive experience.
When the roof goes down, and that happens in 18 seconds at speeds under 30 kmph, the experience totally changes. The wind in the hair feeling specially in a place surrounded by beautiful landscapes and good weather takes a convertible experience to a whole new level. Yes, the handling does get compromised a bit but surprisingly the amount of noise disturbing the driver is controlled. Of course the sound of throaty exhaust is good music to the ears.
Verdict
While the prices of Mini Cooper Convertible are still not out, Mini India has gone ahead and said that this one will be the most affordable convertible in the country. This means if you’re looking for open-top exclusivity it will not come at a better price. And its not just price its also a well laid-out and practical experience along with a great driving dynamics. Its a sort of car that’s not tailor made for all but some suits some really well.
