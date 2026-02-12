2026 MG Majestor SUV: In Pictures

JSW MG Motor India has officially unveiled its new flagship SUV, the MG Majestor. Essentially a heavily updated version of the MG Gloster, the new Majestor will be positioned as a more premium SUV and will compete with the likes of the Toyota Fortuner. The new MG Majestor will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 guise across two variants – Smart and Savvy. Along with the new positioning, the SUV features a heavily updated design and styling; here’s a detailed look at it in pictures.

The new MG Gloster appears larger and more imposing, boasting a more robust design. The flatter bonnet line with the clamshell-style hood gives a boxy look to the Majestor’s silhouette.

The face is all-new, and frankly, a lot busier than before, especially due to the new chunky grille. We get to see some thick, glossy black surrounds and inserts, which, along with the bumper inserts, give the SUV a heavy-duty look.

MG is not offering any connected lights, but the 90-degree design of the LED daytime running lights, which the brand calls Dragon Eyes DRLs, looks imposing. You also get split LED headlamps along with sequential turn signals.

MG says the Majestor is the biggest SUV in its class, measuring 5046 mm in length, 2016 mm in width, and 1870 mm in height. It’s not just bigger than the Gloster, but also the Fortuner.

The 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, side-step, and wheel arch cladding give it a rugged looks, while the connected LED taillights add a premium touch. The rear bumper too gets a heavy-duty look to match it's off-road SUV persona.

Compared to the Gloster, the Majestor has a redesigned dashboard, with

more layers and soft-touch materials. In addition to the new floating centre display, you also get a new steering and larger air-con vents.

The freestanding 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's paired with a 12-speaker JBL sound, dual wireless chargers, 220V outlet, and 75+ iSMART connected features.

There is a fully digital instruments cluster, that gives you crisp readouts for vehicle information and ADAS functions.

The MG Majestor will be offered in both 4x2 and 4x4 options, with multiple drive modes. There is also and a new centre console that houses twin wireless phone charging pads.

While the panoramic sunroof will be a big highlight for many buyers, the new Majestor also offers 64-colour ambient lighting and 3-zone climate control.

The new MG Majestor will be offered in both 6- & 7-seater configuration, with the former offering captain seats.

The Majestor will get the same 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine as the Gloster, which offers 215 bhp and 479 Nm of peak torque. It will come with an 8-speed automatic as standard.

The SUV will get a first-in-segment triple differential setup with crawl control mode, 219 mm ground clearance, and an 810 mm water wading capability.

The new MG Majestor will be launched in India sometime in April 2026, and is expected to be priced between Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).