Volkswagen Tayron R-Line’s Pre-Bookings Open For Rs. 51,000
- The Volkswagen Tayron can be pre-booked for Rs. 51,000
- The SUV is a 3-row version of the Tiguan, earlier known as the Tiguan Allspace
- The Tayron is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI motor that offer 200 bhp & 320 Nm
Volkswagen India has announced the opening of pre-bookings for its upcoming flagship SUV – the Volkswagen Tayron. The new 3-row SUV is a successor to the Tiguan Allspace, the 7-seater version of the Tiguan, which is already on sale in India, also in the R-Line guise. And like the latter, the upcoming VW Tayron R-Line will also be offered in one fully loaded variant. Customers can pre-book the SUV for a token of Rs. 51,000; however, the price announcement will take place sometime later in February 2026.
Commenting on the announcement, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, "We, as India’s most loved, aspired for German car brand, are all set to introduce one of the most versatile, advanced and fun-to-drive luxury SUVs for our customers, to cater to all their lifestyle goals. With the premium 7-seater SUV market consisting of discerning buyers, it is crucial to have a product that offers both functionality along with style and substance.”
Interestingly, unlike the Tiguan R-Line, the upcoming Tayron R-Line will be locally assembled at the company’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. What this means is that the Tayron R-Line could, in fact, be very close to the Tiguan R-Line, making it more accessible to buyers in India. Also, unlike the Tiguan, it won’t be limited by allotment units.
Now, as it’s built on the same MQB Evo architecture as the Tiguan, it will have some similarities. Notably, the 2.0-litre TSI EVO petrol engine from Volkswagen’s EA888 family. Globally, it is offered in multiple states of tune, but for India, it produces 200 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via a seven-speed DSG automatic and Volkswagen’s 4Motion AWD.
Visually, it will show signs of being from the same family, highlighting the proper European SUV styling. LED headlights with LED DRLs, connected LED taillamps, and sporty dual-tone alloy wheels, you get them all. The profile silhouette of the SUV will remind you of the Skoda Kodiaq, its rival-sibling from the Czech Republic, offering a nice, long footprint. In fact, with a 4,792 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width, and a wheelbase of 2,789 mm, it is marginally larger than the Skoda Kodiaq.
The cabin, especially the dashboard, is identical to the Tiguan R-Line, offering the same 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital cockpit, and panoramic sunroof. VW is also offering an Augmented Reality Head-up Display (AR HUD), 30 shades of ambient lighting, and 12-way power-adjustable front seats. The good thing is, unlike the Tiguan R-Line, here, you do get a ventilation function as well.
Other features include – 3-zone climate control, gesture control powered tailgate, and Harmon Kardon surround sound system. Safety-wise, you get nine airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Assist Control for ascent and descent.
