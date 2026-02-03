China Mandates Fitting of Mechanical Door Handles On New Cars From 2027

In a move that is likely to affect the designs of new vehicles, China has become the first market in the world to mandate the fitment of mechanical release door handles on all new vehicles from 2027. Existing vehicles on sale, meanwhile, will be expected to meet the regulations in the following two years.



Volvo EX60, the latest global model to follow the minimalist door handle trend; tab at base of window houses release button for door

The regulations look to stem from a series of fatal accidents where emergency personnel were unable to gain access to the vehicle’s cabin, and occupants found themselves trapped within the vehicle after a collision, leading to fatal consequences. The mandate to use mechanical release door handles in place of the new-age electronic release door handles could result in design changes across multiple models across brands, with the regulation likely to affect all types of button-style release mechanisms and could also affect flush-sitting door handles.



According to reports, the new regulations require exterior door handles to have a 6 cm by 2 cm recess for a hand grip, while the cabin should carry stickering detailing the emergency door release procedure. Most vehicles with electronic door handles nowadays do come with an emergency release lever inside the cabin, though these are often tucked away outside of ready view and require prior knowledge of their location to successfully use.



Many models with electric door release come with a physical backup inside the cabin; BMW iX pictured.

While the regulation will affect all Chinese carmakers going forward, the effect on global carmakers remains to be seen. Many global players have been locally manufacturing several models in China under local joint ventures, so it remains to be seen if the design changes necessitated will reflect globally or just in the Chinese markets.