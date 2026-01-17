Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time Riders

PHOTOGRAPHY: TANMAY VARTAK

Having firmly established itself as one of India's most popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Bajaj Auto is now hoping to make further inroads into the market with its most affordable electric scooter yet – the Chetak C25. While it isn't the first sub-Rs 1 lakh Chetak (that honour went to the Chetak 30 Series), at Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom), the C25 is the most accessible member of the Chetak family, but to attain that price point, Bajaj has implemented a series of measures that, on paper, may appear like deliberate cost-cutting moves. However, a short first ride confirms it doesn't feel like a compromise when you take it out for a spin.

Chetak C25 has clean, uncluttered lines, and an inoffensive design.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Performance, ride quality and dynamics

Bajaj is clear at the outset about who it is targeting with the Chetak C25 – this is a scooter for youngsters who are stepping into the world of two-wheelers for the first time, as well as women, senior citizens and gig workers. This is meant to be a gentle, basic, friendly scooter because of its target audience, and to that end, Bajaj decided to opt for a lower power output vis-a-vis the Chetak 30 and 35 Series. Hence, the in-wheel BLDC hub motor, in stark contrast to the more sophisticated direct drive motor of the Chetak 30 and 35.

C25's in-wheel BLDC hub motor a first for the Chetak.

The continuous output from this hub motor is 1.8 kW (2.41 bhp), and peak output is just 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp), which, on paper, sounds piffling. But the moment you start the scooter (by turning the key, pulling the brake lever and pressing ‘D’ on the right cube) and twist the throttle, it pulls away smartly from a standstill. Bajaj claims the motor delivers a peak 62 Nm of torque right from the get-go, and while there is no claimed 0 to 40 kmph acceleration time, the Chetak C25 doesn't feel as painfully slow as a Honda QC1.

Opting for the Tecpac package (by paying an additional one-time fee of Rs 3,000) unlocks Bluetooth connectivity, as well as two ride modes – Eco, and Sport. In Eco, top speed is capped at an indicated 50 kmph, while in Sport, the C25 will get close to touching an indicated 60 kmph, but it takes its own sweet time getting to that speed. The difference between the two modes is largely imperceptible, primarily because Eco doesn't feel muted, and the step-up to Sport isn't all that noticeable, save for the higher top speed. If you don't opt for Tecpac, there will be no Eco mode to maximise range.

Chetak C25 accelerates smartly, even in Eco mode.

Throttle response is deliberately soft, to make adjusting to an electric two-wheeler easier for new riders. The C25 accelerates gently, even when you open the throttle fully, but at no point, at least within the city, does it feel underpowered. What also helps is the scooter's lightness – thanks to a new, smaller frame, the C25 weighs just 108 kg – over 20 kg lighter than the Chetak 30 and 35, despite featuring steel body panels. It's easy to manage at low speeds and can slot into gaps in slow-moving city traffic effortlessly.

The ride, too, is surprisingly pliant, with only an underlying hint of firmness felt over deeper potholes and larger road imperfections. The twin rear shocks can make things a little bouncy over sharp undulations, but it is never uncomfortable, and for urban use, the C25 is acceptably comfortable. Stopping power is also sufficient, thanks to the presence of a front disc brake as standard.

Ride is pliant and settled for the most part.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Practicality and quality

Thankfully, Bajaj has not lowered quality levels to achieve a lower price point. The C25 feels well put together like its larger siblings, with high levels of perceived quality, and switchgear that looks and functions the way you'd expect it to on a pricier scooter.

Most full-face helmets will fit comfortably into the underseat storage space.

The C25's floorboard is reasonably large, and while its underseat storage may not be as big as the Chetak 30 and 35's (35 litres), it's a well-shaped, and deep storage bin. The base of this space is also flat, which means it can accommodate larger items with ease. I could fit my large, full-face LS2 riding helmet under the seat without even needing to make any adjustments, something a lot of other electric scooters have struggled to achieve.

Open storage bins are large enough to hold a smartphone.

The twin open storage pockets are also suitably wide and deep, and can hold a smartphone, wallet and a few other odds and ends without any issue. It would've been nice to have a lockable cover for the storage bins, but at this price point, it's hard to complain about their absence. For additional versatility, there's a sturdy bag hook in between the storage bins.

Switchgear feels high quality.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Range and charging

Nestled within the C25's lighter frame is a 2.5 kWh battery pack with nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) cells. The claimed IDC range figure for the Chetak C25 is up to 113 kilometres. Bajaj says the real-world range shouldn't be too far off the IDC estimate, but in my time with the scooter, the range estimate fluctuated somewhat unpredictably.

Range estimate not always accurate; display legibility could be better under direct sunlight.

At 99 per cent SoC, the range displayed on the scooter's LCD cluster was 94 kilometres in Eco, and 90 kilometres in Sport. After a short ride (with mixed mode use) draining about 16 per cent SoC, the estimated range briefly dipped to 76 km in Eco, before rising to 81 km after restarting the scooter. Courtesy its sedate performance, we expect the real range to be somewhere between 80 to 90 kilometres in mixed use.

Bajaj will bundle a 750-watt charger with the Chetak C25, which will take around two and a half hours to charge it to 80 per cent, and roughly four hours for a full charge.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Design and styling

From a distance, the C25 may pass off for a Chetak 30 or 35, but get up close and the differences become apparent. The C25 employs cleaner, simpler bodywork, and the panels, too, are notably compact.

‘Ice cube’ LED tail-light adds depth to the scooter's styling.

The horseshoe-shaped LED daytime running light links the C25 to its larger brethren, as does the gloss black central spine on the apron. The ‘ice cube’ LED tail-lights are more intricate than you'd expect to find on a budget scooter. Adding some bulk to the C25's appearance is the hooded front fork, and overall, the C25 looks balanced and inoffensive, if a tad unexciting.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Verdict

Bajaj knows it can leverage the street cred of the Chetak nameplate, and that reflects in the scooter's price. On-road, the scooter will have a five-digit price tag, but only if you skip the Tecpac option. Puzzlingly, Bajaj won't offer basic turn-by-turn navigation on the C25, even with Tecpac chosen, because it believes the use case for the C25 makes navigation somewhat pointless.

The C25 is surprisingly likeable, as long as you acknowledge the fact that this isn't aimed at enthusiasts, or those who already have more powerful two-wheelers at their disposal. This is an easygoing city runabout that can essay different roles for different family members, including those who have never extensively ridden two-wheelers. For gig workers, this is a slightly cheaper option that brings ease and low running costs to their daily work.

Chetak C25 would be more compelling at a lower price.

However, the Chetak C25 isn't without rivals. There's the Vida VX2, which has almost three times more power than the Chetak, with the added versatility of a removable battery, and it's cheaper, at Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom). There's also the entry-level TVS iQube 2.2 kWh, which costs a little more but offers a more mature riding experience. And then comes its own sibling, the Chetak 30, which is priced just shy of Rs 1 lakh, and for just around Rs 8,000 more than the C25, offers more power and a bigger underseat storage compartment, at the expense of braking power (Chetak 30 has a drum brake).

A lower sticker price, that brings the Chetak C25 closer to the Vida VX2 would certainly go a long way in making it look more compelling than it is right now, even with all its strengths accounted for.

Bajaj Chetak C25: Tech specs

Price: Rs 91,399 (ex-showroom, incl. PM E-Drive subsidy)

Battery: 2.5 kWh NMC

Motor type: BLDC hub motor

Motor output 1.8 kW (continuous), 2.2 kW (peak) 62 Nm

Range: 80-90 km (real-world, estimated)

Top speed: 45 kmph (Eco); 55 kmph (Sport)

Seat height: 763 mm

Kerb weight: 108 kg

Charger type: Offboard, 750W

Charge time: 2 hrs 30 mins (0-80%); 4 hours (0-100%)

Underseat storage: 25 litres