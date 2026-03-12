TVS Orbiter V1 Launched at Rs 49,999 with Battery-as-a-Service Option

TVS Motor Company has expanded its electric scooter portfolio in India with the launch of the Orbiter V1, a more affordable variant in the Orbiter lineup. The scooter is priced at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi) when purchased under the Battery-as-a-Service model. For customers who prefer to buy the scooter along with the battery, the price stands at Rs. 84,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which includes the benefits under the PM e-Drive incentive scheme.

The Orbiter V1 is equipped with a 1.8kWh battery pack and becomes the entry point into the Orbiter range. With its introduction, the lineup now includes two variants – the V1 with the smaller battery and the V2 that features a larger 3.1kWh unit. By offering the V1 with a smaller battery and the BaaS option, TVS aims to make the electric scooter more accessible to a wider group of buyers.

According to the company, the Orbiter V1 delivers a claimed IDC range of 86km on a full charge. Charging the battery from zero to 80 per cent takes approximately two hours and 20 minutes, making it suitable for daily city commuting needs.

The scooter has been designed with practicality in check. It features a long flat seat measuring 845mm, a spacious 290mm footboard enhancing rider comfort and a generous 34-litre under-seat storage compartment, which according to TVS is large enough to accommodate two helmets.

Equipment-wise, the Orbiter V1 comes with a coloured LCD instrument cluster that supports smartphone connectivity, so riders can access incoming calls and receive turn-by-turn navigation updated via the connected app. The scooter comes with an all-LED lighting setup, and a quirky design with vibrant colour schemes that stands out. The scooter is also tech-equipped with crash and fall alerts, anti-theft alerts, geo-fencing, and time-fencing. And along with that the Orbiter V1 is equipped with features like hill-hold assist, cruise control and parking assist.

Alongside the launch of the Orbiter V1, TVS Motor has also rolled out its Battery-as-a-Service programme across its electric scooter lineup. Under this model, buyers can purchase the vehicle without paying for the battery upfront and instead subscribe to its usage through monthly plans. TVS states that the subscription packages start from Rs. 862 per month and include an extended warranty of up to five years or 70,000km, along with unlimited monthly usage during the subscription period.