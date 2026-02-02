Two-Wheeler Sales January 2026: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Report Sustained Growth

January 2026 turned out to be a steady month for India’s two-wheeler industry, with manufacturers reporting healthy year-on-year growth across segments. Companies such as Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Royal Enfield and Suzuki Motorcycle India saw higher dispatches compared with the year-ago period, driven by improved domestic demand and a pickup in exports. Motorcycles remained the mainstay, while scooters and electric vehicles also garnered traction.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp reported cumulative sales of 5,57,871 units in January 2026, marking a 26 per cent increase over 4,42,873 units in January 2025. Motorcycle sales accounted for 495,889 units during the month, compared with 4,00,293 units a year earlier, while year-to-date motorcycle volumes for FY26 reached 4.81 million units, up from 4.62 million units last year.

Scooter sales stood at 61,982 units in January 2026 versus 42,580 units in January 2025, with FY26 year-to-date volumes at 5,02,010 units. Vida recorded 13,000 VAHAN registrations, reflecting 21 per cent month-on-month growth, while global business dispatches rose 24 per cent year-on-year to 37,663 units.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company recorded total sales of 5,11,766 units in January 2026, posting a growth of 29 per cent compared with 3,97,623 units in January 2025. Total two-wheeler sales grew 28 per cent to 4,94,195 units, along with a 30 per cent rise in domestic two-wheeler volumes to 3,83,262 units.

Motorcycle sales increased 26 per cent to 2,19,188 units, while scooter volumes grew 30 per cent to 2,22,926 units. Electric vehicle sales saw strong momentum, rising 50 per cent to 37,756 units during the month. International business grew 21 per cent to 1,22,343 units, led by an 18 per cent increase in two-wheeler exports.

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reported monthly sales of 1,04,322 motorcycles in January 2026, marking a 14 per cent increase compared with 91,132 units sold in January 2025. The brand also announced achieving the milestone of one million cumulative sales in 10 months. Domestic sales stood at 93,781 units during the month, up 16 per cent year-on-year, while exports rose 5 per cent to 10,541 units. On a year-to-date basis, total sales for 2026 reached 1,025,420 units, reflecting a 25 per cent growth over the same period last year, along with a 25 per cent rise in domestic volumes and a 30 per cent increase in exports.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported total sales of 125,786 units in January 2026, registering a 15 per cent increase compared with 108,921 units sold in January 2025. Domestic sales stood at 100,296 units, up 14 per cent from 87,834 units a year earlier. Exports witnessed a growth of 21 per cent to 25,490 units in January 2026, compared with 21,087 units during the same period last year.