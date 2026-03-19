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BMW M2 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.66 Crore; Available In Very Limited Numbers

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Mar 19, 2026, 01:00 AM
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BMW M2 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.66 Crore; Available In Very Limited Numbers
Key Highlights
  • Comes with a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six with eight-speed AT
  • Produces 530bhp and 650Nm, 0-100kmph time of 3.8 seconds
  • Weight saving with extensive use of CFRP, the CS is 30kg lighter than the standard M2

BMW has launched the all-new M2 CS in India for Rs 1.66 crore (approximately Rs 65 lakh more than the standard M2). For the extra price, this is the most powerful M2 to date, featuring an uprated motor, lightweight construction, and performance that’s priceless.

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For the uninformed, the CS stands for Competition Sport. It is positioned between a standard M car and the hardcore CSL machines. It's the closest thing to a road-going race car you can buy. Under the hood sits a familiar but significantly angrier engine, a 3.0-litre twin-turbo straight-six which also powers the BMW M4 GT3 Evo race car. It produces a mighty 530bhp and 650Nm, making it 50bhp and 50Nm over the standard BMW M2. And it's almost as much as the M4 Competition.

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BMW claims a 0–100 km/h sprint of 3.8 seconds. If you account for the one-foot rollout method, that drops to about 3.5 seconds. And 0–200kmph in claimed in just 11.7 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 302kmph. There’s no manual gearbox here, but instead, it uses BMW’s eight-speed automatic transmission. All of the power is sent to the rear wheels only via a race-derived differential on the rear axle.

Whats App Image 2026 03 13 at 12 36 41

The CS is around 30 kilograms lighter than the standard M2. There’s an extensive use of CFRP, or carbon fibre reinforced plastic, on the roof, the boot lid, which also features an integrated ducktail spoiler, the rear diffuser, mirror caps and even the centre console. The biggest upgrade on the inside comes in the form of M Carbon bucket seats. The CS branding appears throughout the cabin as well — on the doors, centre console and even the Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel. The steering wheel itself also features lightweight carbon-fibre paddle shifters.

Although it’s launched in limited numbers, BMW hasn’t specified how many will make it to our shores.

# bmw m2# bmw m2 cs# bmw india# car# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story# Press Releases# Opinion

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