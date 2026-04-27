2026 BMW M440i Convertible Review: When Performance Meets Open-Top Drama

There is something inherently indulgent about a convertible car. The drama that an open-top car creates on the road is quite unmatched. However, let’s be honest, most of them are more about posing than performance. But what if I add a 369 bhp straight-six engine and an all-wheel drive (AWD) system to the mix? Well, things suddenly become very interesting. Well, that’s the new BMW M440i xDRIVE Convertible for you. I recently spent a day with the car to find out if it truly delivers or not!

Looks & Styling

Let’s start with the aesthetic side first. What really might make you choose this over a M340i, its four-door sedan twin, is the striking open-top body style. Now, a convertible might not be the most practical choice for a country like India, but the desire to own and drive one is something every car enthusiast will understand. And when you sprinkle some M flavouring over it – like on this M440i – the appeal simply doubles up.

Large kidney grille features active air vents for functionality, while adaptive LED headlamps and laser tail-lamps enhance visibility

The large kidney grilles do look imposing, but they also come with active vents, stylish when stationary, but purposeful when on the go. The M badges and the body kit add to the visual drama, while the 19-inch alloys and M brakes with red calipers ensure the hardware matches the performance. But what completes the package are the adaptive LED headlights and the BMW laser taillights, adding some impressive lighting signature.

M body kit, 19-inch alloys and M brakes define its hardware setup

The standout element, of course, is the soft-top roof, which can be electrically folded even on the move. BMW claims it takes about 18 seconds, but in our test, it opened in under 14 seconds. Closing it along with the windows, though, is closer to the claimed time. But the attention you will get doing it on the go will be unmatched.

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Cabin & Feature

Interior layout mirrors the M340i with a dual-screen setup

Step inside, and you will notice the cabin layout has one too many similarities to the M340i. Sharp lines with a minimalistic dashboard, and a wide single unit setup with dual screen – the infotainment display and driver’s virtual cockpit.

There are three interior trim options - Tacora Red, Cognac and Black

Now, this dual-tone treatment with the black soft-touch panels and Tacora Red upholstery certainly offers a nice vibe. Don’t like the red? There’s also the option to go for Cognac (a shade of brown) or a simple all-black option. My favourite is the one I had.

The M specific treatment include - M-style seatbelts, M logos and the M Steering with the red strip on the 12 o’clock mark

This being an M-tuned car, you also have some M-specific treatment, like the metallic carbon steel-like treatment on the dashboard and doors. There are also the M-style seatbelts, M logos and the M Steering with the red strip on the 12 o’clock mark. And then you have the feel-good touches. A seatbelt extender that brings it within easy reach, two-level memory functions, which are quite seamless.

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Rear seat is usable mainly for children or short journeys

Now, this is a 2-door car, but still a 4-seater. Yes, the rear seat doesn’t offer much space, and getting into it with the roof up can be a bit cumbersome, but it’s decent enough for kids or small pets. What I don’t like is the fact that you do not get ventilated seats, which, considering the price segment this car functions in, will be a big miss. Also, if you do plan to use this for long-distance driving, then remember you have limited boot space. With the top up, it’s about 385 litres, but when down, it takes up some considerable space inside the luggage area, dropping down to about 300 litres.

Infotainment & Tech

Gets a head-up display and a fully digital driver’s cockpit

In terms of tech, the driver’s display offers a clean Virtual Cockpit experience, paired with the head-up display. The touchscreen unit is equipped with BMW’s latest infotainment system and is a bit more simplified in terms of usage. You get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with the most modern applications like connected car tech, vehicle management functions and driver assistant systems.

Physical buttons retained for key functions like drive modes and media

Yes, more controls are now inside the screen, which is something I am not a fan of. But thankfully, key functions still have physical buttons, and they feel good to use. These include the media navigation button, drive modes, park assist and more.

Harman Kardon sound system offers a premium in-cabin audio experience

Finally, you also have a very beautiful Harmon Kardon surround sound system, which, even with the top down, offers a fine acoustic experience. BMW also offers ADAS tech, collision warning, remote functions and 360-view cameras.

Powertrain & Performance

Gets BMW's 3.0-litre B58 six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine and gets the same xDrive AWD system

Now the M440i Convertible is built on the same CLAR Platform as the M340i, packs in the same B58 six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine and gets the same xDrive AWD system. Even the output remains unchanged. The 3.0-litre is tuned by BMW’s M Performance, developing 369 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The only trade-off here is that you lose half a second on the 0-100 kmph sprint – this does in 4.9 seconds compared to the M340i, which does the same in 4.4 seconds.

0–100 kmph comes up in 4.9 seconds, just 0.5 seconds slower than the M340i

Frankly, that’s barely a compromise in my books, because the performance is as punchy as the M340i, and despite this being a convertible, the M440i doesn’t disappoint. The engine builds power and speed in a smooth and quick manner, and the responsibility of sending power to all four wheels is taken by the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The shifts are nice and smooth, offering an engaging drive, and the cherry on the cake is that lovely exhaust system, which might not be loud but cheers you up with some nice pops and crackles every time you downshift.

Dynamics & Comfort

Near 50:50 weight distribution aids balance and stability

With the same DNA as the M340i, this is very much a driver’s car, helped by a near 50:50 weight distribution and a rear-biased all-wheel drive system. The result is strong grip, a planted feel, and plenty of fun around corners.

Yes, there’s a bit of body roll due to the added weight of the retractable roof, but it doesn’t take away from the experience. The M steering feels spot on – nicely weighted with good feedback – while the M brakes offer strong bite and reassuring stopping power.

The M steering feels spot on – nicely weighted with good feedback – while the M brakes offer strong bite and reassuring stopping power

BMW also offers multiple driving modes, and I am glad that you do not need to fidget around on the touchscreen to engage them. Comfort is the default mode and, compared to the M340i, here the suspension is tuned for, well… Comfort! It feels a bit plusher and more balanced for everyday driving, soaking up the smaller undulations with great ease. Yes, you will feel the bigger bumps and potholes, but minimal harshness seeps into the cabin.

The BMW M440i Convertible gets Comfort, Sport and Eco drive modes

Hit Sport, and the character changes instantly. The car feels sharper and more responsive, with a tauter suspension. It’s the most engaging mode, but you’ll feel road imperfections more, so better suited to good roads. Eco mode, on the other hand, is tuned for efficiency – ideal for stop-go traffic. The suspension feels similar to Comfort, but the overall character is more relaxed.

Verdict

Premium looks, tech-loaded cabin and undeniable road presence - the M440i checks a lot of boxes

At the end of the day, the M440i Convertible isn’t trying to be the sharpest driver’s car - that’s still the M340i. What it does instead is blend performance with a sense of occasion. You’ve got a fantastic straight-six, strong performance, and a chassis that’s engaging, but also comfortable enough to live with. Add to that a premium, tech-loaded cabin and undeniable road presence, and it checks a lot of boxes.

If it’s performance with a side of open-top drama you’re after, the M440i Convertible makes a very strong case

Yes, there are compromises - the rear seat is tight, the touchscreen-heavy controls aren’t ideal, and of course, the convertible format isn’t the most practical for India. But then again, you don’t buy a car like this for practicality. You buy it for how it makes you feel. And if it’s performance with a side of open-top drama you’re after, the M440i Convertible makes a very strong case.

Photos: Tanmay Vartak