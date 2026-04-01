World Car Awards 2026: BMW iX3 Wins World Car Of The Year Title

The much awaited World car awards have been announced with the winners declared across various categories at a glittering ceremony in New York. The BMW iX3 came out as the big winner of the night winning not just the World car of the year title but also the World Electric vehicle 2026 award. The cars which lost out to the BMW iX3 for the World car title were the Hyundai Palisade and Nissan Leaf.

For the World electric vehicle 2026 title, the SUV raced ahead of the Nissan Leaf and the Mercedes-Benz CLA EV which is about to be launched in the Indian market. Talking about the World Urban Car of the year, it was Chinese company NIO’s third brand Firefly which came out on top. The two other finalists in the category were the Hyundai Venue and Chevrolet Spark EV/Baojun Yep Plus.

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Hyundai did have a win of its own though as the Ioniq 6 N became the World Performance car of the year 2026. It was able to beat some impressive cars like the BMW M2 CS and the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. There was stiff competition for World Car design award for 2026 which was won by the Mazda 6E/EZ6. The electric car got the better of Volvo ES90 and Kia PV5 and was able to impress the jurors the most.

Finally the World Luxury car award was a contest between Lucid Gravity, Volvo ES90 and Cadillac Vistiq and it was the Gravity which was able to win the title. BMW Chief Oliver Zipse was already named the World Car person of the year back in February. The World Car awards jury consists of 98 automobile journalists from 33 countries across the world including Editor-in-Chief of car&bike, Girish Karkera.