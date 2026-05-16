Volkswagen ID.Polo GTI Revealed; 223 bhp Hot Hatch First EV To Wear GTI Badge

Under a month after the unveiling of the all-new ID.Polo electric hatchback, VW has unveiled its performance derivative, the production spec ID.Polo GTI. Originally previewed as the ID.GTI Concept back in 2023, the ID.Polo GTI is Volkswagen’s first performance-focused electric car to use the iconic GTI nameplate. Other models in the VW’s ID range have been offered with performance-oriented variants under the GTX badge.

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The production ID.Polo GTI was first seen in a set of leaked images alongside the standard ID.Polo back in March this year, with the hatchback getting a number of design tweaks compared to its standard sibling. Chief among them was the use of red highlights along the underside of the headlamps and the lightbar, along with a sportier bumper with a mesh-design intake, more prominent use of black cladding and vertical LED lighting. Down the sides, the GTI gets its own unique 19-inch dual-tone wheels, while the side skirt now features the GTI lettering ahead of the rear wheel arch.

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At the rear, the bumper gets a more pronounced diffuser element while the standard hatchback’s ID.Polo badging on the boot lid is replaced by GTI. The integrated roof-mounted spoiler also gets a dual-tone finish with the lip and vertical extensions on either side of the rear windshield finished in gloss black.

Inside, the standard hatchback’s lighter dual-tone colour scheme makes way for a predominantly black cabin with red ambient lighting, stitching and colour accents. The steering wheel features the GTI badging as well as a red stripe at the 12 o’clock position. Another addition to the GTI is the inclusion of paddle shifters to adjust the regen modes. Up front, the GTI gets sports seats as standard. Fabric upholstery is also standard.

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On the tech front, you get similar kit to the standard ID.Polo, including a 10.35-inch digital instrument cluster replete with a retro 80s-inspired dial display option. A 12.9-inch central touchscreen is the nerve centre for a large number of in-car functions, while a row of buttons for essential functions sits below the central air-con vents. The gear selector is on the steering column. Other features on offer include ADAS tech, IQ matrix LED headlamps, adaptive sport suspension and more. Optional tech meanwhile includes a panoramic sunroof, 12-way electric adjustable front seats with massage function and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

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Moving to the powertrain, the GTI’s performance numbers remain true to VW’s previous claim of 223 bhp and a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 6.8 seconds. Peak torque stands at 290 Nm. As with its ICE namesake, the ID.Polo is Front Wheel Drive, with the hatchback getting an electronic locking front differential as standard. The GTI gets the larger 52 kWh battery pack as standard, giving the car up to 424 km of range under the WLTP test cycle. The NMC battery supports up to 105 kW DC fast charging with a claimed 10-80 per cent charge time of around 24 minutes. As for weight, the GTI tips the scales at 1,540 kg.

Sales of the new VW ID.Polo GTI will commence in European markets in the coming months.