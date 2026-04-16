Volkswagen ID.3 Neo Debuts With New Design Language, Newer Cabin Layout And 630km Range

Volkswagen has revealed the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 Neo for the European markets. It is replacing the earlier ID.3 with a new name (‘Neo’ literally means new), sharper design language, improved cabin aesthetics and updated technology. Bookings for the electric hatchback open in Germany and several European markets from April 16.

In terms of styling, the ID.3 Neo gets a completely redesigned front end with a full-width LED light bar, illuminated Volkswagen badge and a cleaner overall look. Volkswagen says the new styling follows its latest “Pure Positive” design philosophy, which does feel more futuristic, adds a bit of character, and still feels like a traditional Volkswagen.

On the inside, the changes are more significant. The newer cabin layout now gets better materials, a cleaner dashboard design and improved controls. VW has also redesigned the steering wheel and switchgear to make daily use easier. Sitting atop the redesigned dashboard is a 10.25-inch digital driver display, which takes inspiration from the classic VW models of the 80s, and joining it is a larger and more modern 12.9-inch central touchscreen.

Power comes from a new-generation electric drivetrain with a newer and larger 79kWh battery pack. With this newer battery pack, the ID.3 Neo delivers a claimed WLTP range of up to 630km. Apart from that, Volkswagen will offer three battery options and three power outputs. Entry versions get a 50kWh battery with 170bhp. Mid variants use a 58kWh pack with 190bhp, while top versions use the 79kWh battery, which offers almost 231bhp.

Charging speeds stand at up to 105kW DC for the 50kWh and 58kWh models, while the 79kWh version supports up to 183kW DC fast charging. The ID.3 Neo also adds new tech features such as Connected Travel Assist with traffic light recognition, one-pedal driving and vehicle-to-load capability with up to 3.6kW output for powering external devices. It will be sold in Trend, Life and Style trims. Optional features include an augmented reality head-up display, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, massage front seats, Harman Kardon audio system and Park Assist Pro.