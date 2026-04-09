2026 Volkswagen Taigun: In Pictures

Volkswagen India has taken the covers off the Taigun facelift ahead of its launch, slated to happen towards the end of this month. The 2026 Taigun sees a variant-wise feature reshuffle and additions across Comfortline to GT Plus trims, along with new equipment and styling elements. Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun will be announced towards the end of April, while deliveries are slated to commence in this month as well.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT - Launch Soon!

Let’s take a closer look at all the updates:

The Taigun now features a sharper and more defined fascia, with slimmer headlamps along with a revised grille, drawing inspiration from newer Volkswagen SUVs like the Tiguan and Tayron.

It gets a fresh set of LED headlamps, along with a connected light bar at the front and rear, complemented by an illuminated VW logo.

In profile, the overall look remains familiar, with the only notable update being a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, Images, Details

At the rear, the Taigun facelift gets an illuminated logo, updated LED tail-lamps and a revised bumper.

GT variants feature blacked-out elements, including the grille accents, alloy wheels and exterior trims, along with GT badging in and out.

The Taigun facelift introduces six new upholstery options across fabric and leatherette finishes, with varied stitching and colour combinations.

The Taigun facelift adds features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touch-based climate control and rear wiper with intermittent function.

It also features a 10.1-inch infotainment system, along with a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, among others.

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, traction control, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, among other features.

The new Taigun also carries over its 5-star safety rating from the outgoing model.

The Taigun facelift continues with the same petrol engine options as before. These include a 1.0-litre engine producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm, and a 1.5-litre engine making 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

The powertrain lineup, however, is updated with the introduction of a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI, along with claimed improvements in efficiency by 5.8 per cent.

Other transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6/8-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG.