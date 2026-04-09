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2026 Volkswagen Taigun: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
2 mins read
Apr 09, 2026, 02:38 PM
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2026 Volkswagen Taigun: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Gets a new fascia inspired by Tiguan and Tayron SUVs
  • Panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats added
  • New 8-speed automatic introduced for 1.0 litre TSI

Volkswagen India has taken the covers off the Taigun facelift ahead of its launch, slated to happen towards the end of this month. The 2026 Taigun sees a variant-wise feature reshuffle and additions across Comfortline to GT Plus trims, along with new equipment and styling elements. Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun will be announced towards the end of April, while deliveries are slated to commence in this month as well.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT - Launch Soon!

Let’s take a closer look at all the updates:

Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun now features a sharper and more defined fascia, with slimmer headlamps along with a revised grille, drawing inspiration from newer Volkswagen SUVs like the Tiguan and Tayron.

2026 VW Taigun 16

It gets a fresh set of LED headlamps, along with a connected light bar at the front and rear, complemented by an illuminated VW logo.

Volkswagen Taigun 7

In profile, the overall look remains familiar, with the only notable update being a new design for the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Launch LIVE Updates: Specifications, Images, Details

2026 VW Taigun

At the rear, the Taigun facelift gets an illuminated logo, updated LED tail-lamps and a revised bumper.

2026 VW Taigun 10

GT variants feature blacked-out elements, including the grille accents, alloy wheels and exterior trims, along with GT badging in and out.

2026 VW Taigun 2

The Taigun facelift introduces six new upholstery options across fabric and leatherette finishes, with varied stitching and colour combinations.

2026 VW Taigun 13

The Taigun facelift adds features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touch-based climate control and rear wiper with intermittent function.

2026 VW Taigun 12

It also features a 10.1-inch infotainment system, along with a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, among others.

2026 VW Taigun 5

Safety features include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, front and rear parking sensors, traction control, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts, among other features.

Taigun Kushaq Safety

The new Taigun also carries over its 5-star safety rating from the outgoing model.

2026 VW Taigun 19

The Taigun facelift continues with the same petrol engine options as before. These include a 1.0-litre engine producing 114 bhp and 178 Nm, and a 1.5-litre engine making 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

2026 VW Taigun 20

The powertrain lineup, however, is updated with the introduction of a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI, along with claimed improvements in efficiency by 5.8 per cent.

2026 VW Taigun 21

Other transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6/8-speed automatic, and a 7-speed DSG.

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