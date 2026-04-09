logo
New Delhi

2026 Volkswagen Taigun Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
Apr 09, 2026, 10:41 AM
Follow us on
2026 Volkswagen Taigun Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details

Volkswagen India is set to debut the Taigun facelift in the country today, April 9, 2026. The carmaker has already previewed the exterior of the refreshed model on the sidelines of announcing the start of production at its Chakan facility in Pune.

The update marks the first significant refresh for the compact SUV since its introduction in 2021 and brings in design cues inspired by the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs, especially from the front end.

10:45 AM
Apr 9, 2026

Volkswagen will spill out all the specifications, variants and more details of the Taigun facelift today. We will bring you all the details LIVE, straight from its launch here.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed
10:58 AM
Apr 9, 2026

Some exterior visuals of the model were already previewed a few days ago on the sidelines of VW announcing the start of production at its Pune facility.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed 1
11:12 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The Taigun now features a sharper and more defined fascia, with slimmer headlamps that are more integrated with the grille. These are in line with the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs.

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed 2
11:18 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The facelifted Taigun will also sport a new alloy wheel design as part of the update. These will differ in the GT and standard variants.

2026 VW Taigun

11:34 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The launch event has begun, and it starts with highlighting some of the design details of the Taigun facelift. New front end with connected DRLs, illuminated logo, and refreshed rear are among the first things noticed.

2026 VW Taigun 1
11:38 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The Taigun facelift introduces six new upholstery options across fabric and leatherette finishes, with varied stitching and colour combinations.

2026 VW Taigun 2
11:42 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The Taigun facelift adds features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touch-based climate control and rear wiper with intermittent function.

2026 VW Taigun 3
11:45 AM
Apr 9, 2026

It also features full LED headlamps with auto-levelling, a new 10.1-inch infotainment system, a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a voice assistant and expanded app connectivity.

2026 VW Taigun 4
11:48 AM
Apr 9, 2026

Safety and equipment are enhanced with over 40 features, including six airbags, updated driver assistance functions and standard safety tech across variants.

2026 VW Taigun 5
11:53 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The powertrain lineup is updated with a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0L TSI and claimed improved efficiency, while the 1.5L TSI continues with DSG and cylinder deactivation tech.

2026 VW Taigun 6
11:57 AM
Apr 9, 2026

The Taigun facelift sees variant-wise feature reshuffle and additions across Comfortline to GT Plus trims, along with new equipment and styling elements.

2026 VW Taigun 7
12:01 PM
Apr 9, 2026

Take a look at the colour options of the 2026 Taigun. It introduces two new exterior colours, Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey, among other options.

2026 VW Taigun 8
12:05 PM
Apr 9, 2026

Here is your first clear look at the updated compact SUV.

2026 VW Taigun 9
2026 VW Taigun 11
2026 VW Taigun 10
12:34 PM
Apr 9, 2026

Take a look at some of the interior shots

2026 VW Taigun 12
2026 VW Taigun 13
2026 VW Taigun 14
2026 VW Taigun 15

1:05 PM
Apr 9, 2026

Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun will be announced towards the end of this month, while deliveries are slated to commence from this month as well.

Whats App Image 2026 04 09 at 11 50 35 AM

# Volkswagen India# Volkswagen Taigun# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun# Volkswagen Taigun Facelift# New Volkswagen Taigun# 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Launch# Volkswagen Taigun SUV# Volkswagen Taigun launch live updates# Volkswagen Cars in India# Volkswagen Cars# Blogview# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun
Rating Icon
7.7/10
Volkswagen Taigun
Variants
Images
Colours
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 11.42 - 19.19 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Taigun Specifications
View Taigun Features

Popular Volkswagen Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details