2026 Volkswagen Taigun Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details

Volkswagen India is set to debut the Taigun facelift in the country today, April 9, 2026. The carmaker has already previewed the exterior of the refreshed model on the sidelines of announcing the start of production at its Chakan facility in Pune.

The update marks the first significant refresh for the compact SUV since its introduction in 2021 and brings in design cues inspired by the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs, especially from the front end.