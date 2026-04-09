2026 Volkswagen Taigun Unveil Highlights: Specifications, Images, Details
Volkswagen India is set to debut the Taigun facelift in the country today, April 9, 2026. The carmaker has already previewed the exterior of the refreshed model on the sidelines of announcing the start of production at its Chakan facility in Pune.
The update marks the first significant refresh for the compact SUV since its introduction in 2021 and brings in design cues inspired by the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs, especially from the front end.
Volkswagen will spill out all the specifications, variants and more details of the Taigun facelift today. We will bring you all the details LIVE, straight from its launch here.
Some exterior visuals of the model were already previewed a few days ago on the sidelines of VW announcing the start of production at its Pune facility.
The Taigun now features a sharper and more defined fascia, with slimmer headlamps that are more integrated with the grille. These are in line with the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs.
The facelifted Taigun will also sport a new alloy wheel design as part of the update. These will differ in the GT and standard variants.
The launch event has begun, and it starts with highlighting some of the design details of the Taigun facelift. New front end with connected DRLs, illuminated logo, and refreshed rear are among the first things noticed.
The Taigun facelift introduces six new upholstery options across fabric and leatherette finishes, with varied stitching and colour combinations.
The Taigun facelift adds features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, touch-based climate control and rear wiper with intermittent function.
It also features full LED headlamps with auto-levelling, a new 10.1-inch infotainment system, a new 10.25-inch digital driver's display, a voice assistant and expanded app connectivity.
Safety and equipment are enhanced with over 40 features, including six airbags, updated driver assistance functions and standard safety tech across variants.
The powertrain lineup is updated with a new 8-speed automatic for the 1.0L TSI and claimed improved efficiency, while the 1.5L TSI continues with DSG and cylinder deactivation tech.
The Taigun facelift sees variant-wise feature reshuffle and additions across Comfortline to GT Plus trims, along with new equipment and styling elements.
Take a look at the colour options of the 2026 Taigun. It introduces two new exterior colours, Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey, among other options.
Here is your first clear look at the updated compact SUV.
Take a look at some of the interior shots
Prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun will be announced towards the end of this month, while deliveries are slated to commence from this month as well.
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