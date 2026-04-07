Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Unveiled Ahead Of April 9 Launch

In a build-up to its India launch on April 9, Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the updated Taigun, with production commencing at its Chakan facility in Pune. The facelift marks the first significant update for the compact SUV and brings in design cues borrowed from the Tiguan and Tayron SUVs.

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Starting with the most noticeable changes, which are at the front. The Taigun now features a sharper and more defined fascia, with slimmer headlamps that are more integrated with the grille. The grille itself looks wider and more horizontal in its layout. The bumper has been reworked with horizontal elements, along with revised air intake sections.

Along the sides, the overall silhouette remains unchanged. However, the facelift introduces a new set of alloy wheels, which feature a dual-tone finish and a more intricate design compared to the outgoing model. The cladding and body lines remain largely similar.

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Towards the rear, previous spy shots have showcased a fresh pair of LED taillights and the connecting light bar, which is more pronounced than the previous model. The bumper has also been tweaked slightly to complement the set of changes.

The interior details are yet to be officially revealed, though it is expected to mirror updates seen on the facelifted Kushaq. Likely additions include a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, updated touchscreen interfaces, and the introduction of a panoramic sunroof, which has already been spotted on test mules.

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Powertrain specifications remain undisclosed for now, but the Taigun is expected to retain the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. However, similar to the Kushaq, the 1.0 TSI could be updated with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic in place of the current 6-speed unit. A 6-speed manual is expected to continue as standard with the 1.0 TSI, while the 1.5 TSI is likely to remain paired exclusively with a DSG gearbox.