Royal Enfield Considering CKD Assembly Plant In Mexico
- Royal Enfield currently has 7 overseas CKD plants
- Mexico has raised import tariffs from 15 per cent to 35 per cent
- RE plans to ramp up domestic production capacity as well
Royal Enfield is evaluating whether to set up a new assembly facility from completely knocked down (CKD) kits in Mexico. The news comes after Mexico increased import tariffs on motorcycles, Royal Enfield Chief Executive Officer B Govindrajan is reported to have said. The comments by RE’s CEO came after its parent company Eicher Motors announced its FY26 earnings.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex First Ride Review
“The Mexico tariff has been slightly changed. We are studying that. Is there a requirement to have a manufacturing facility or not? We are constantly evaluating it,” Govindrajan is quoted to have said in reports.
“We were paying 15 per cent tariff in Mexico. That has increased to 35 per cent from January. We are studying that. If it is required, we may have to take some action on it,” added Govindrajan.
Also Read: Flying Flea C6 First Ride Review
Royal Enfield already operates several global CKD assembly plants including Brazil, Colombia, Bangladesh, Nepal and Thailand.
“We have almost seven CKD plants across the globe for Royal Enfield. So, we have the playbook ready with us. Any country where we need to go with a completely knocked down facility to establish, to be near to the customers, we will use that playbook and then go into the market,” he said.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Crosses 6 Lakh Milestone
Also Read: Royal Enfield To Set Up New Manufacturing Plant In Andhra Pradesh
Royal Enfield sold about 1,20,000 motorcycles in international markets during the year, and the company said its international volumes grew about 20 per cent in the financial year which ended in March 2026. Brazil has emerged as the brand’s largest international market outside India and was amongst its fastest-growing overseas business. In the domestic market, Royal Enfield is planning to ramp up production – targeting an increase in annual production capacity from 1.4 million units to nearly 2 million units.
Latest Cars
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.29 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
V-ClassEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-30
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-31
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-15
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-11-26
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Triumph Street Triple 765 RX Launched At Rs. 13.91 LakhThe Street Triple 765 RX is a track-focussed limited-edition weapon which gets premium hardware and sportier ergonomics.1 min read
- Ultraviolette X-47 New Base Variant Launched At ₹ 2.49 LakhWith Ultraviolette’s Hypersense radar technology given a skip for the new base variant, the X-47 is now more affordable and appealing to riders who seek a simpler, less tech-heavy experience.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | May 25, 20262026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift India Launch On June 15; Will Get PHEV OptionThe facelifted S-class made its global debut in January this year with upgrades to the powertrains and tech.1 min read
- Royal Enfield Considering CKD Assembly Plant In MexicoWith Mexico recently raising import tariffs on motorcycles, Royal Enfield is reportedly evaluating options whether a new CKD assembly facility is required.1 min read
- Honda ADV 160 Design Patented In IndiaIf launched, the adventure-style maxi-scooter could rival the Yamaha Aerox 155 and Hero Xoom 160.2 mins read
- MG Majestor Production Commences Ahead Of LaunchPrices for the Majestor are yet to be announced.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | May 25, 2026Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo DCT Road Test Review: The Solid Middle GroundMarking its return, the Renault Duster offers a strong ride quality, a refined 1.3 turbo-petrol engine, balanced handling and lot more impressive cabin. Should you buy it though?5 mins read
- Preetam Bora | May 23, 20262026 Harley-Davidson X440T Road Test Review: Did Harley Just Fix Everything?We spent a few days with the Harley-Davidson X440T to understand if Harley-Davidson India has managed to fix all the shortcomings of the standard X440!1 min read
- Janak Sorap | May 20, 2026Norton Manx R First Ride Review: Brit Superbike Killer?The Norton Manx R is not just another 200 bhp superbike chasing lap times — it is a motorcycle that tries to bring character, exclusivity and real-world usability back into the superbike experience.8 mins read
- car&bike Team | May 20, 2026Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet Review: Best Of Both WorldsThe Axor Brutale Surges Dual Spoiler Helmet promises a strong mix of everyday comfort and track-focused safety. But does it? Let's find out.5 mins read
- Preetam Bora | May 11, 20262026 Suzuki Burgman Street 125 Review: What’s Good, What’s Not?The new Suzuki Burgman Street 125 gets refreshed design, minor but meaningful tweaks to the engine, a stiffened chassis, new features and more. But is it worth recommending? Read on, to find out.8 mins read