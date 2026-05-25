TVS Jupiter 125 Gets Two New Colours
- Two new dual-tone liveries introduced for the Jupiter 125.
- New colourways limited to only the DT SXC variant.
- Prices of the scooter hiked by up to Rs. 1,000.
TVS Motor Company has updated the Jupiter 125 in India with the introduction of two new colours for the scooter. Called Ivory Elite Green and Ivory Matte Copper Bronze, the new dual-tone shades are being offered exclusively with the DT SXC variant of the Jupiter 125 alongside the existing colourways. Beside the cosmetic update, TVS has also revised the scooter’s prices, with the lineup now costing up to Rs. 1,000 more than before.
|VARIANT
|PRICE INCREASE
|NEW PRICE (ex-showroom, Delhi)
|DRUM-ALLOY
|Rs. 600
|Rs. 78,700
|DISC
|Rs. 600
|Rs. 83,900
|DT SXC
|No Change
|Rs. 86,750
|SmartXonnect
|Rs. 1,000
|Rs. 89,060
The new paint schemes follow a dual-tone theme that give the Jupiter 125 a more premium appearance. The Ivory Elite Green combines light green body panels with white accents on the apron, floorboard section, and grab rail, while the inner apron and floorboard area receives a beige finish. Meanwhile, the Ivory Matte Copper Bronze uses a similar layout but swaps the green highlights for bronze elements, also resulting in a rich and elegant look.
Apart from these updates, the scooter remains unchanged mechanically. It continues to use the same 124.8cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 8.7bhp and 11.1Nm of torque. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking at the front is handled by a disc for the higher variants and a drum for the lower variants. Drum brake is standard at the rear for all variants. The scooter has a kerb weight of 109 kg, seat height of 765 mm and ground clearance of 163 mm.
With the new colours and updated pricing, TVS seems to be aiming at keeping the Jupiter 125 lineup fresh in an increasingly competitive family scooter segment, while also adding a touch of visual sophistication to the range.
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