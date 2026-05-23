2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Interior Revealed

After previewing the exterior of the 2026 Tiago earlier this week, Tata Motors has now revealed the interior of the updated model ahead of its launch on May 28, 2026. Much like the exterior, the cabin too has undergone a fairly comprehensive redesign, with the hatchback receiving some notable changes.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago Facelift: What’s New?

The most obvious change is the completely redesigned dashboard. Unlike the outgoing Tiago’s slightly cluttered layout, the new cabin adopts a more minimalist theme. The dashboard now features a new floating touchscreen that sits higher up. Below it is a slimmer set of centrally positioned AC vents and a narrow row of physical toggle-like controls. Behind the two-spoke steering wheel, a fully digital instrument cluster housed in a separate floating pod.

Lower down, the centre console has also been completely reworked. The updated Tiago now gets a rotary gear selector instead of a conventional gear lever, while the gloss black centre tunnel integrates dual cupholders. Moreover, it also gets a dual wireless charging pad setup positioned beneath the climate control panel. Tata has also integrated USB charging ports above the tray.

Also Read: 2026 Tata Tiago EV: What Has Changed?

The climate control unit itself gets a cleaner interface with rotary dials and a smaller gloss-black housing. Meanwhile, the front seats and door pads feature a new dual-tone grey and black upholstery theme. At the rear, rear AC vents can also be spotted behind the centre console, along with a Type-C charging port.

Feature-wise, Tata had already confirmed earlier that the updated Tiago will get a 360-degree camera system, evident from the cameras mounted on the ORVMs and front bumper. The touchscreen infotainment system is also expected to be larger than before and support wireless smartphone connectivity.

On the outside, the 2026 Tiago also gets a noticeable visual refresh, especially at the front. The earlier mesh-heavy grille has now been replaced by a cleaner gloss-black panel stretching between the headlamps, while the bumper has been redesigned with a larger blacked-out lower section and sharper detailing around the edges. The rear receives updated LED taillamps featuring a tri-arrow lighting signature connected by a black trim strip across the tailgate.

Mechanically, the hatchback is expected to remain unchanged. The Tiago will likely continue with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, offered with both manual and automatic gearbox options, while the CNG variants are also expected to continue in the lineup.

