Tata Sierra EV Launch Confirmed For July-September Quarter; 2 New Nameplates Coming In 2026

Tata Motors is set for a busy 2026 with the company recently confirming that it intends to launch at least 2 new nameplates and 4 facelifts in India this year. The plans were confirmed by Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, at the company’s Q4 earnings call.

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“This year is also going to be an intense product action year for us. At least 2 new nameplates and 4 facelifts that we are going to launch…. 4 facelifts each for ICE and EVs, so it’s an intense product action year,” Chandra said during the earnings call.

Avinya EV, Sierra EV To Lead New Nameplate Charge

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Focusing on the new nameplate, Chandra confirmed that the much-awaited Sierra EV will be launched in India in the next quarter – i.e., Q2 FY2027. The electric sibling to the ICE Sierra, already on sale, the Sierra EV has been showcased in multiple prototype stages over the past few years, though the final production model is yet to make its global debut. From what we know, the EV will get its own unique design cues to the fascia, including an enclosed body coloured grille, tweaks to the LED lightbar and changes lower down to the bumper.

On the technology front, the Sierra EV will pack in a lot of the tech from its ICE sibling, including the triple screen layout atop the dashboard, aside from ADAS functions and more. Powertrain details are yet to be confirmed, though it could borrow battery options from the likes of the Curvv and Harrier.

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The Avinya, meanwhile, looks set to be Tata’s more ambitious launch of the two, with the model set to borrow tech from JLR, including sitting on the company’s Electrified Modular Architecture. The first of the Avinya series is set to be an SUV previewed by last year's Avinya X concept, with the model due to arrive before the end of the year.

4 New Facelifts Under ICE and EV

Image credit: r/CarsIndia via Reddit

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Moving to the upgrades to the ICE and EV portfolios, Tata has already seen some action of the facelift with the introduction of the heavily updated Punch & Punch EV earlier in the year. Updates are also planned for the Tiago & Tiago EV going forward, though it remains to be seen which other models in the line-up could be in line for a notable update.

Tata Eyes Ramping Up Production

“As far as Tata Motors is considered this year is going to be more of a supply challenge for us than demand. Demand is significantly high for us, and therefore the effort is to ramp up and enhance capacities at both our end and our suppliers' end,” Shailesh Chandra said during the earnings call.

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Speaking of production capacities, Chandra said that Tata currently had an average waiting period of 4 to 8 weeks for most models, though for certain models like the Sierra and select EVs, the figure was higher, though no numbers were shared. Chandra said that the company were facing supply chain issues preventing it from ramping up production of the Sierra, though the company had taken corrective action and planned to increase production to 10,000 units and higher in the upcoming months.

“One major focus area for us will be to ramp up production for new launches and enhance capacities to serve the demand levels that we are seeing,” Chandra said.