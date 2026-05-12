Tata Altroz iCNG AMT Launched At Rs 8.70 Lakh; Available In Five Trims

Tata Motors has added the CNG-AMT powertrain option to the Altroz’s line-up with prices starting from Rs 8.70 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz becomes the fourth Tata passenger vehicle to offer the fuel-gearbox combination after the Tiago, Tigor and the Punch. The Altroz iCNG AMT is offered in five trim levels with prices topping out at Rs 10.77 lakh (ex-showroom). Full variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Pure Rs 8.70 lakh Pure S Rs 9.00 lakh Creative Rs 9.57 lakh Creative S Rs 9.82 lakh Accomplished S Rs 10.77 lakh

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The Altroz iCNG AMT is roughly Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 more than its manual counterpart. Unlike the CNG MT, the Altroz iCNG AMT is not offered in the entry-level Smart trim.



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In terms of specifications, the AMT gearbox aside, the Altroz iCNG gets no further changes. The premium hatchback continues to feature Tata’s dual cylinder technology, freeing up 210 litres of boot capacity. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill continues to develop a peak 72.5 bhp and 103 Nm in CNG mode and 87 bhp and 115 Nm in petrol mode. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 5-speed AMT gearbox. As with the manual, the CNG AMT also features the same ECU technology, allowing for direct start-up in CNG mode as well as auto switching to petrol once the CNG tanks empty.

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In terms of features, you get the same features as the Altroz CNG-MT, with the top variant getting features such as tyre pressure monitoring, all LED lighting, 16-inch alloy wheels, a digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, 360-degree cameras, ambient lighting and more. However, you also miss out on features such as drive modes and idle stop-start, which are available on the petrol and diesel models.



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Additionally, the Altroz iCNG is still not offered in the fully loaded Accomplished+ S, which adds in kits such as connected car tech, an air purifier and the 10.25-inch digital instrument screen.