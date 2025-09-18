Tata Altroz Facelift Secures Five Star Bharat NCAP Crash Safety Rating

The Tata Altroz facelift has become the latest Tata passenger vehicle to secure a full five-star crash safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The Altroz is the ninth Tata passenger car to secure a full five-star rating alongside models such as the Harrier & Harrier EV, Safari, Nexon & Nexon EV, Punch EV, Curvv & Curvy EV. The only models yet untested by Bharat NCAP include the internal combustion Punch, Tiago & Tiago EV and the Tigor and Tigor EV.

The Altroz is only the second hatchback to be tested by Bharat NCAP after the four-star-rated Baleno, with the Tata performing notably better. In adult occupant protection, the Altroz secured 29.65 points out of 32, offering good to adequate levels of protection to adult occupants in frontal offset impact and side pole impact testing. The hatchback, however, dropped points for offering marginal protection to the adult occupant’s chest in the side barrier impact test.



For child occupant protection, the Altroz scored 44.90 out of 49 points. In hatchback secured a dynamic score of 23.90 out of 24, along with a full 12 of 12 points for child restraint system installation. The hatchback, however, dropped points in the vehicle assessment score - scoring 9 out of a max 13 points.



Bharat NCAP said that the five-star rating will be applicable to all variants of the facelifted Altroz currently on sale - petrol as well as CNG.



Tata’s premium hatchback received a notable facelift earlier this year, bringing with it sharper exterior looks as well as a revamped cabin with some notable feature updates. The hatchback is currently offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as standard, paired with either a 5-speed manual, 5-speed AMT or a 6-speed DCT. The petrol mill can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit offered solely with the manual gearbox. The Altroz also remains the only hatchback in the market to still offer a diesel engine option - a 1.5-litre mill good for 88 bhp and 200 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.