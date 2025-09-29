logo
New Delhi

Citroen Aircross 5-Seat Variant Bags 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Amaan Ahmed
1 mins read
2025-09-29 19:45:12
Key Highlights
  • Citroen Aircross records the lowest adult occupant protection score for a 5-star rated car.
  • Receives four stars for child occupant protection.
  • Updated Aircross X set to be launched in October.

A few days after announcing results for the Maruti Suzuki Invicto, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) has awarded a five-star crash test rating to yet another utility vehicle – the Citroen Aircross SUV. Originally introduced as the C3 Aircross (and then renamed to Aircross), this is only the second Citroen model for which crash test results have been announced under the voluntary Bharat NCAP procedures. The first was the Citroen Basalt, which was awarded a four-star rating. This rating applies only to the 5-seat Aircross (not the 5+2 seat variants), and since the tests were conducted in July 2025, this rating applies to the SUV from September onwards.

citroen aircross suv bags five stars in bharat ncap crash tests carandbike 3

Aircross recorded the lowest adult occupant protection score for a 5-star rated car.

Citroen Aircross: Adult Occupant Protection

It's in the adult occupant protection department where the Citroen Aircross has bagged five stars. It's worth noting, however, that its overall adult occupant protection score of 27.05 points out of a total 32, is the lowest score yet for any vehicle that has been awarded a five-star rating by Bharat NCAP. This is primarily down to the Aircross dropping points in the frontal offset deformable barrier crash test, where it scored 11.05 points out of a total 16.

citroen aircross bharat ncap report findings carandbike 1

Protection rated ‘marginal’ for driver's chest, and driver's as well as front passenger's knees.

A quick look inside the crash test report reveals protection for the driver's chest and knees, and the front passenger's knees, was deemed only marginal, while protection for the driver's feet and front passenger's chest was rated adequate. The driver's head, as well as the front passenger's head and feet, had good protection.

citroen aircross suv bags five stars in bharat ncap crash tests carandbike 1

Aircross passed the side pole impact test.

The Aircross scored full marks in the side movable deformable barrier test (16 points out of 16) and also passed the side pole impact test.

Citroen Aircross: Child Occupant Protection

Just like the Basalt, the Aircross lost ground in the child occupant protection department, receiving four stars with a total score of 40 points out of 49 – higher than the Basalt's score.

The 18-month-old and three-year-old child test dummies were installed in the second row outboard seats, facing rearwards, using ISOFIX child seat mounts. While the Aircross received full marks on both dynamic as well as child restraint system installation fronts, it dropped points in the vehicle assessment score, only managing four points out of 13. However, the report does not explain why the Aircross lost ground in this department.

citroen aircross suv bags five stars in bharat ncap crash tests carandbike 4

Aircross features 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

Citroen Aircross: Safety Equipment

Standard safety kit on the Aircross includes six airbags, anti-lock braking system with EBD, electronic stability programme, three-point seatbelts for all seats, hill hold control and ISOFIX child seat mounts, among others. Prices for the 5-seat Citroen Aircross range start at Rs 8.32 lakh and stretch up to Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen will soon expand the Aircross range with the launch of the Aircross X in October, which is set to usher in a new interior and additional features.

