MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: Introduction
- Report 1: 385 km clocked on the MG Windsor EV
- Use a 30 kW DCFC gun and it tops up from 30% to 100% in just over an hour
- At 100 per cent SOC, Windsor EV displays 320 km of range
The latest electric car to join the car&bike long-term garage comes from MG, and it also happens to be the brand’s best-selling EV since its launch in 2024. Yes, that is the Windsor EV, and it brings along a few firsts for me; it’s the first long-termer I have had at home for an extended period, and also the first EV I have lived with.
What made things more interesting was the fact that I don’t have a home charger, and the nearest public charging station is about three kilometres away. With that setup, here’s how nearly two weeks with the Windsor EV went.
Also Read: MG Windsor EV 38 kWh In-Depth Review: City Friendly EV Offers Much Value
MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Warming up with electric
I have driven electric cars before, but I’ve always approached it with an avid petrolhead’s mindset. Over time, though, spending more hours behind the wheel of different electric cars does change your perspective. The silent cabin, instant torque, and noticeably lower running costs start making a strong case.
Family verdict: Comfort comes first
Getting feedback from people who don’t look at cars through the same critical lens we do can be surprisingly grounding and often helps put things into better perspective. That said, design is subjective, of course, and while my parents weren’t too convinced by the exterior initially, their opinions flipped the moment they stepped inside. “Plush,” “spacious,” and “well thought out” were the first reactions I heard.
My mother, in particular, was impressed by the sofa-like rear seats, the recline function in the second row, and the generous legroom. The sense of space and the well-placed storage options also stood out, making the Windsor feel like a genuinely comfortable family car.
Also Read: 2026 MG Hector Prices, Variant-Wise Features Explained
MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Behind the wheel
Up front, where I spent all my driving time, the experience was mostly positive but not without its quirks. I’m not the biggest fan of the large central touchscreen, especially when it handles even the simplest of functions. Controls for ORVM adjustment and roof shades being buried in menus isn’t ideal.
While the steering-mounted button on the left doubles up to control things like ORVMs and air settings, and it sounds smart, the double-press system can be a bit fiddly. The Windsor nails passenger comfort, but the driver interface could be a little more intuitive.
MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Range & charging
This particular variant of the Windsor is powered by a 38 kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. For everyday driving, that’s reasonable. MG claims a 0-100 kmph time of a little over nine seconds, and while outright performance isn’t the focus here, the instant response and different ride modes, along with regen levels like other electric cars in the segment, work effortlessly.
Also Read: MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
On a full charge, the car showed an estimated range of around 320 km. In real-world conditions, with a mix of traffic-heavy city driving and highway runs, I managed close to 292 km before the state of charge dipped into single digits.
I didn’t push my luck further, mainly because the nearest charger, as mentioned before, was about 3 km away from home. And to put another point here and get it clear, I’m not someone who’s used to charging electric cars; in fact, I’ve only done it a handful of times before. But after going through the process again, it no longer feels like a big deal.
Spending more time with the Windsor has helped me better understand how charging works in the real world. The process itself was straightforward: using a 30 kW DC fast charger (60 kW unit), the Windsor went from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in an hour and a few minutes, and it didn’t feel like a long wait at all.
MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Wrapping it up
Among MG’s current electric offerings, the Windsor, in my opinion, is the most complete package for the Indian market. Overall, living with it for a brief period of time has been a positive experience. It’s comfortable, easy to live with, and makes a strong case for an electric car as a daily driver. With my stint now over, it’s time to hand the keys over to my colleague.
Before signing off, the Windsor EV also tagged along for a short evening drive around my neighbourhood in Bandra West, where Christmas decorations have taken over. From the lights around Mount Mary Church to festive storefronts like Damian, the Windsor fit right into the season. You’ll find a few frames of the EV soaking in the Christmas glow right here:
Related News
Research More on MG Windsor EV
Popular MG Models
- MG
Comet EVEx-showroom Price₹ 7.5 - 10 Lakh
- MG
HectorEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 19.49 Lakh
- MG
GlosterEx-showroom Price₹ 38.33 - 42.49 Lakh
- MG
ZS EVEx-showroom Price₹ 17.99 - 20.5 Lakh
- MG
Hector PlusEx-showroom Price₹ 16.05 - 21.34 Lakh
- MG
AstorEx-showroom Price₹ 9.65 - 15.36 Lakh
- MG
CybersterEx-showroom Price₹ 75 Lakh
- MG
M9 EVEx-showroom Price₹ 81.08 Lakh
- MG
Windsor EVEx-showroom Price₹ 14 - 17.25 Lakh
Latest Cars
- MINI
Cooper S ConvertibleEx-showroom Price₹ 58.5 Lakh
- Mahindra
XEV 9SEx-showroom Price₹ 19.95 - 29.45 Lakh
- Tata
SierraEx-showroom Price₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakh
- Porsche
Cayenne ElectricEx-showroom Price₹ 1.75 - 2.25 Crore
- Maserati
Grecale FolgoreEx-showroom Price₹ 3.05 - 3.18 Crore
- Hyundai
Venue N LineEx-showroom Price₹ 10.55 - 15.48 Lakh
- Hyundai
VenueEx-showroom Price₹ 7.9 - 15.69 Lakh
- Skoda
Octavia RSEx-showroom Price₹ 49.99 Lakh
- Maserati
MCPuraEx-showroom Price₹ 4.12 - 5.12 Crore
- Mahindra
BoleroEx-showroom Price₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia Seltos 2026Expected Price₹ 12 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-02
- Mahindra XUV 7XOExpected Price₹ 14 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-05
- Nissan GraviteExpected Price₹ 5.5 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-12
- Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-13
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-15
- Volkswagen TayronExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-23
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 12 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-27
- Leapmotor T03Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-01-30
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-12
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-13
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-02-19
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-25
- Volvo EM 90Expected Price₹ 60 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-26
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-02-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-09
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-11
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra XUV 3XO EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-16
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Hyundai New VernaExpected Price₹ 13 - 23 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-07
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Trending News
- 10 mins readTata Sierra Review: India’s New Favourite?
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- car&bike Team | Dec 24, 2025Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched At Rs 1.09 Lakh: Gets LED Lighting, New ColoursThe Pulsar 150 is offered in three variants with prices topping out at Rs 1.15 lakh (ex-showroom).2 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Dec 24, 20252026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Launched at Rs 7.91 LakhWith E20 compliance, the 2026 Ninja 650 receive a new colour update and a premium price tag.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025Listed: Car Manufacturers That Will Hike Prices From January 2026Based on the announcements made so far, the price increase across car models is expected to range between 2 and 3 per cent.3 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 24, 2025KTM RC 390 Discontinued Globally, Remains On Sale In IndiaThe KTM RC 390 will continue to be offered on sale in India, where it is manufactured and there’s still strong demand for the model.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Dec 23, 2025India Bike Week 2025 In Pictures: Highlights From Edition 12The 12th Edition of IBW was held on December 19 and 20, and if you missed this year’s festival, here is a recap of all that happened.3 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Dec 23, 2025Tata To Enter Rs 40 Lakh Passenger Car Market With First Avinya Electric SUV In End-2026Set to be one of three EV launches from Tata Motors next year, the first in the Avinya series of electric vehicles will catapult the Pune-based carmaker into uncharted market territory, as it will be the most expensive Tata yet.1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Dec 24, 2025MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: IntroductionThe Windsor EV has joined our garage, and before it settles into daily duty, I took it out to get a sense of what living with an electric car is like.4 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 23, 20252026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?The 2nd-gen Kia Seltos has arrived, but it has the challenge of facing strong rivals like the Victoris and Sierra. The question is simple - Does it still have what it takes?9 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Dec 22, 20252026 Tata Harrier & Safari 1.5 Hyperion Review: By The Power Of Petrol!The new Tata Harrier and Safari petrol packs a new 1.5-litre TGDI Hyperion engine, but is it an ideal alternative to the diesel version?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 19, 2025Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Review: Worth The Wait?After a long wait, the first-ever electric Maruti Suzuki is here. It’s the e-Vitara, and it comes with a few promises. But arriving this late, is it worth the wait? Or is it a case of too little, too late?9 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Dec 18, 2025Mercedes-Benz G450d: The Subtle Power of EvolutionThe Mercedes-Benz G 450d evolves subtly with more power, improved efficiency, and modern tech, while staying true to the timeless G-Class design. And character.4 mins read
- Home
- Reviews
- Car Reviews
- MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: Introduction