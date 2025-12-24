MG Windsor EV 38 kWh Long-Term Report: Introduction

The latest electric car to join the car&bike long-term garage comes from MG, and it also happens to be the brand’s best-selling EV since its launch in 2024. Yes, that is the Windsor EV, and it brings along a few firsts for me; it’s the first long-termer I have had at home for an extended period, and also the first EV I have lived with.

What made things more interesting was the fact that I don’t have a home charger, and the nearest public charging station is about three kilometres away. With that setup, here’s how nearly two weeks with the Windsor EV went.

MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Warming up with electric

I have driven electric cars before, but I’ve always approached it with an avid petrolhead’s mindset. Over time, though, spending more hours behind the wheel of different electric cars does change your perspective. The silent cabin, instant torque, and noticeably lower running costs start making a strong case.

Family verdict: Comfort comes first

Getting feedback from people who don’t look at cars through the same critical lens we do can be surprisingly grounding and often helps put things into better perspective. That said, design is subjective, of course, and while my parents weren’t too convinced by the exterior initially, their opinions flipped the moment they stepped inside. “Plush,” “spacious,” and “well thought out” were the first reactions I heard.

My mother, in particular, was impressed by the sofa-like rear seats, the recline function in the second row, and the generous legroom. The sense of space and the well-placed storage options also stood out, making the Windsor feel like a genuinely comfortable family car.

MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Behind the wheel

Up front, where I spent all my driving time, the experience was mostly positive but not without its quirks. I’m not the biggest fan of the large central touchscreen, especially when it handles even the simplest of functions. Controls for ORVM adjustment and roof shades being buried in menus isn’t ideal.

While the steering-mounted button on the left doubles up to control things like ORVMs and air settings, and it sounds smart, the double-press system can be a bit fiddly. The Windsor nails passenger comfort, but the driver interface could be a little more intuitive.

MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Range & charging

This particular variant of the Windsor is powered by a 38 kWh battery paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 135 bhp and 200 Nm of torque. For everyday driving, that’s reasonable. MG claims a 0-100 kmph time of a little over nine seconds, and while outright performance isn’t the focus here, the instant response and different ride modes, along with regen levels like other electric cars in the segment, work effortlessly.

On a full charge, the car showed an estimated range of around 320 km. In real-world conditions, with a mix of traffic-heavy city driving and highway runs, I managed close to 292 km before the state of charge dipped into single digits.

I didn’t push my luck further, mainly because the nearest charger, as mentioned before, was about 3 km away from home. And to put another point here and get it clear, I’m not someone who’s used to charging electric cars; in fact, I’ve only done it a handful of times before. But after going through the process again, it no longer feels like a big deal.

Spending more time with the Windsor has helped me better understand how charging works in the real world. The process itself was straightforward: using a 30 kW DC fast charger (60 kW unit), the Windsor went from 30 per cent to 100 per cent in an hour and a few minutes, and it didn’t feel like a long wait at all.

MG Windsor EV 38 kWh: Wrapping it up

Among MG’s current electric offerings, the Windsor, in my opinion, is the most complete package for the Indian market. Overall, living with it for a brief period of time has been a positive experience. It’s comfortable, easy to live with, and makes a strong case for an electric car as a daily driver. With my stint now over, it’s time to hand the keys over to my colleague.

Before signing off, the Windsor EV also tagged along for a short evening drive around my neighbourhood in Bandra West, where Christmas decorations have taken over. From the lights around Mount Mary Church to festive storefronts like Damian, the Windsor fit right into the season. You’ll find a few frames of the EV soaking in the Christmas glow right here: