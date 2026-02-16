MG's First Plug-In Hybrid For India Coming In 2026, Confirms MD Anurag Mehrotra

A day before the much-hyped and much-delayed launch of the Majestor SUV in India, car&bike caught up with Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director of JSW MG Motor India. In an exclusive conversation, he opened up about the brand's pivot from being a disruptor – with the connected car ‘Internet Inside’ tag - to emerging as a dominant force in the electric car space. As the company retired its flagship Gloster SUV, Mehrotra shared his roadmap for a electric/hybrid heavy future for the Sino-Brit brand.

MG Motor offers a wide range of EVs in India.

car&bike: What is MG’s long-term vision for the Indian market, especially regarding New Energy Vehicles (NEVs)?



Anurag Mehrotra: Our vision statement is clear: we want to be the leader of NEVs in India. We project that New Energy Vehicles — which includes both hybrids and electrics — will make up 30% of the total market by 2030. Interestingly, we are seeing that EV penetration is significantly higher in the premium car segment, as those buyers are quicker to adopt new technology.

The Windsor has been a runaway success for MG in the market.

c&b: You recently launched the Windsor and have mentioned more products are coming. What can we expect from the portfolio this year?



AM: The first wave of our strategy had to be highly disruptive to make an impact, and it worked — we sold twice our prior estimates in select regions. This year, we are bringing 3-4 new products. A key highlight will be the introduction of a PHEV (Plug-in Hybrid) on a versatile platform that is capable of supporting all our future powertrain requirements.

c&b Do you think you will be able to make hybrids a value proposition as that is one thing that most OEMs have struggled with?

AM: We’d like to believe so. The technology is proven, the technology is scaled, technology is matured and you’ll find that India too will embrace it. Our forecast is that by 2030 the Industry size will be about 5.5 to 6 million and 30 % will be new energy half of which will be EVs and half hybrids.

Majestor is the latest set of wheels to be launched by MG Motor India

c&b: There is a lot of talk about upcoming Majestor in a segment that is dominated by a single player. And the future of the Gloster brand name. How do these fit in?

AM: We are becoming more selective with our segment presence to ensure we provide cars that have no direct competition. While the Gloster is set to be discontinued, we are introducing the Majestor. It is more feature packed, more off-road capable and bigger (than the segment leader). We believe this will be the most profitable model among the mass brands in India for us, positioning us strongly in the D+ luxury SUV segment.

c&b: How are you progressing with the "Make in India" initiative and localising your supply chain?



AM: Localisation is a massive priority. Since its launch in 2024, we have already tripled the localisation levels on the Windsor, and that momentum will continue across our range. However, regarding the core power source, there will be no local production of batteries within this year as we continue to refine our supply chain.

The Comet with BaaS option starts at Rs. 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom.



c&b: What’s been your experience with offering Battery as a service (BAAS) to consumers?

AM: It has about 10-12 per cent share in sales. I would’ve loved for it to be more but it is a process of education. It is not an easily sales because two cheques have to be given by the consumer and it is based on subscription and depends on how much you drive. It requires a lot education both for the dealership team and the dealership team to be able to translate that to consumers. Any new technology anywhere in the world requires a certain level of education , we’ll have to do that for plugin hybrids also.

c&b: What’s your take on flush door handles and less use of physical buttons in cars?



AM: There is regulatory framework of course, but ultimately the consumer will give you feedback and then you’ll have to change. If there are more buttons needed, more buttons will be added, if the customer says I’m quite ok with more functions on the screen, so be it. There is no truth beyond the customer voice.