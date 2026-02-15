Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Spied With 6-Speed Manual Gearbox

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift has been spied testing yet again with a video doing the rounds online providing a closer look at the camouflaged car’s exterior and a glimpse of its interior. However, design changes aside, the biggest talking point in this latest video is the gear lever on the interior - the pattern suggests that it is a 6-speed manual unit - a first for any Maruti car in India.

So far, all Maruti cars are shipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, be it with the 1.0-litre K10, 1.0-litre Turbo (Fronx only), 1.2-litre K12 (4 cyl) or Z-Series (3 cyl) or the 1.5-litre K15 petrol engine. Automatic gearboxes, meanwhile, have varied between a 5-speed AMT, a long-serving 4-speed automatic or a 6-speed automatic, depending on the model chosen.



The move to a 6-speed manual should have some noticeable benefits on fuel economy as well as acceleration over the older 5-speed unit. It should also aid in Maruti meeting the more stringent CAFE 3 norms that are set to arrive in 2027. It, however, remains to be seen if the new gearbox could be offered with the carmaker’s smaller capacity engines.



Moving to the cosmetics, the Brezza looks to get a revised fascia with a tweaked grille and a new bumper. The dual-barrel LED projector headlamps, though, look unchanged from the current subcompact SUV. At the rear, the changes are likely to also be minor with tweaks to the tail lamps and a revised bumper.



On the inside, the covering on the centre console suggests that it could be redesigned. Top variants could move away from the existing 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen and get the new 10.1-inch SmartPlay Pro X unit that arrived in the new Victoris while also borrowing other tech from the SUV such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat and more.



Mechanically, the 1.5-litre K15 naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to soldier on as is, the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option. The CNG models, meanwhile is expected to follow the Victoris in adopting an underbody CNG tank to maximise boot space.



The Brezza facelift is likely to make its debut sometime later this year.

