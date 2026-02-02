Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In 4 months
- Prices for Victoris start at Rs. 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom
- It is offered in Petrol, CNG and AWD versions
- Victoris is second compact SUV from brand after Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki has announced that its latest compact SUV in the market, Victoris has crossed the 50,000 sales mark. The SUV was launched in September 2025 and has able to breach this important milestone in a little over 4 months. It created good momentum in January when 15,240 units sold in the market. This was much higher than the last two months when 12,300 and 6,210 units of the SUV were sold in November and December respectively.
According to Maruti Suzuki Average per month volumes in the segment have more than doubled to 21,155 units from average 10,329 monthly units of FY 24-25 after the GST reforms kicked in. Apart from the Victoris, the Grand Vitara is also sold by the brand in the same segment albeit from the premium retail chain Nexa while the Victoris has now become the flagship Arena offering.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Protection Amid Long Waiting Periods
Maruti Suzuki offers the Victoris in various drivetrain options. These include mild and strong hybrid options along with Petrol, CNG and All-wheel drive versions. These have helped the SUV gain a larger acceptance in the market. It starts at Rs. 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 20 lakh for the top Automatic strong hybrid. The SUV also has a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP.
- Car Sales January 2026: Six Marutis in Top 10, But Tata Nexon Takes Top SpotTata Motors sold 23,365 units of the Nexon, creating a clear gap to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which finished second with 19,629 units.1 min read
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In 4 monthsThe compact SUV launched at the onset of festive season has crossed the 50,000 sales mark in about 4 months1 min read
- Two-Wheeler Sales January 2026: Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Royal Enfield, Suzuki Report Sustained GrowthMost brands have reported year-on-year growth in the first month of CY26.2 mins read
- Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Protection Amid Long Waiting PeriodsCountry’s largest carmaker has said that prices of the cars will not be increased for customers who have already made the bookings1 min read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 2, 2026Yamaha EC-06 vs River Indie: How Different Are The Two Electric Scooters?The EC-06 shares its foundation with the River Indie, and here we look at the differences between the two.3 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Feb 2, 2026Yamaha EC-06 E-Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.68 LakhThe EC-06 marks Yamaha’s entry into the electric scooter segment in India.2 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 2, 2026TVS NTorq 150 Road Test Review: Bigger, Better & More Efficient!We test the new TVS NTorq 150 out in the real world to get a sense of what it offers in terms of performance, dynamics and fuel economy.7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 21, 2026Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?7 mins read
- Amaan Ahmed | Jan 17, 2026Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.8 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jan 9, 2026Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?5 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jan 8, 20262026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?1 min read