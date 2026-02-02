Maruti Suzuki Victoris Crosses 50,000 Sales Milestone In 4 months

Maruti Suzuki has announced that its latest compact SUV in the market, Victoris has crossed the 50,000 sales mark. The SUV was launched in September 2025 and has able to breach this important milestone in a little over 4 months. It created good momentum in January when 15,240 units sold in the market. This was much higher than the last two months when 12,300 and 6,210 units of the SUV were sold in November and December respectively.

According to Maruti Suzuki Average per month volumes in the segment have more than doubled to 21,155 units from average 10,329 monthly units of FY 24-25 after the GST reforms kicked in. Apart from the Victoris, the Grand Vitara is also sold by the brand in the same segment albeit from the premium retail chain Nexa while the Victoris has now become the flagship Arena offering.

Maruti Suzuki offers the Victoris in various drivetrain options. These include mild and strong hybrid options along with Petrol, CNG and All-wheel drive versions. These have helped the SUV gain a larger acceptance in the market. It starts at Rs. 10.50 lakh, ex-showroom and goes up to Rs. 20 lakh for the top Automatic strong hybrid. The SUV also has a 5-star crash test rating from Bharat NCAP.

