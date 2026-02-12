MG Majestor India Launch Today: What To Expect?
- MG Majestor will be launched on February 12, 2026
- The Majestor will be positioned as a more premium derivative of the Gloster
- The Majestor is likely to get a 2.0-litre diesel engine offered in two states of tune
JSW MG Motor India will be launching the company’s newest flagship SUV, the MG Majestor, tomorrow, about a year after it was first showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo. Essentially an updated version of the MG Gloster, the new Majestor will be positioned as a more premium derivative, taking on rivals like the Toyota Fortuner. So, it will be interesting to see how the company prices the new MG Majestor. And while that will be revealed tomorrow, for now, here’s everything else you can expect from the SUV.
Exterior
The MG Majestor looks bigger, bolder and more premium than the Gloster for sure. The edges are more squared off with sharper lines, and the chrome chunks on the grille make them look flashier than ever. Expect all-LED lighting. The cladding on the bumper and wheel arches gives it a beefy look, including the skid plate. The sidestep and dual-tone alloy wheels add to its rugged look, while the rear section offers connected LED taillights and a beefy rear bumper with chrome tips and a rear skid plate.
Interior
Now, the cabin of the India-spec Majestor is yet to be revealed; however, since it’s the same SUV that’s sold globally as Maxus D90, we can guess as to what we’ll get. The dashboard has been designed with horizontal lines, large air con vents, and a large flat-bottom steering wheel. The dash will also come with a lot of chrome or brushed silver elements, a wide touchscreen display and a digital cluster. You can expect a more premium fit and finish with soft-touch material and leatherette upholstery. The Majestor is also expected to offer three rows of seating, as with the Gloster.
Features
MG was one of the first brands to offer connected car tech and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in India, and we are bound to see these in the new MG Majestor as well. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay aside, MG is likely to offer an in-built navigation system, e-SIM support, remote access functions and more. Creature comforts like ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof and more are also likely to be on offer.
Engine
Moving to the powertrain, the Majestor is expected to share its running gear with the Gloster, a 2.0-litre diesel engine offered in single turbo and twin-turbo guise paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect the SUV to get the option for 4X2 and 4x4 drivetrains, depending on the variant.
Expected Price
The new MG Majestor is expected to be priced in India between Rs. 40 lakh and Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).
