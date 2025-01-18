 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 MG Majestor Unveiled In India

JSW MG Motor has showcased the Majestor SUV in India. While essentially a facelift of the Gloster SUV that has been on sale in the Indian market for a while, the Majestor will be sold alongside the Gloster. Upon its launch, the Majestor will be positioned above the Gloster and will be sold with a higher price tag than the latter. MG, however, is still yet to reveal most details about the SUV, including what powertrain it will be offered with.

Visually, the Majestor’s design is nearly identical to the Maxus Territory SUV sold in foreign markets. Up front, the Majestor sports thin slit-like DRLs, merged with a wide contrast black grille, along with vertically stacked headlamps positioned below the DRLs. The silhouette of the Majestor appears to be nearly identical to its predecessor, featuring a prominent shoulder line, with generous use of cladding around the wheel arches and underneath the doors. Towards the rear, the Majestor gets a new connected tail lamp setup.

The MG Majestor is expected to the interior of the Maxus Territory

MG is yet to give us a glimpse of the Majestor’s interior, although it could be identical to the Territory SUV featuring a larger central touchscreen. The centre console features a larger two-phone wireless charging pad flanked by grab handles. The Majestor is also expected to have three locking differentials - front, centre, and rear.

While MG hasn’t revealed details as of now, the facelifted Gloster could, quite possibly, retain the 2.0-litre diesel engine in turbocharged and twin-turbocharged forms paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. Expect both 4X2 and 4X4 models to be offered.



