Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: VinFast VF 7 Electric SUV Makes India Debut; India Launch Confirmed

Vietnamese EV firm, VinFast brought a large line-up of models to the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The company has confirmed that the VF 7 will be launched in India soon, alongside the VF 6. Its line-up of cars at the stall included its entry-level VF 3, its flagship VF 9 and this, the mid-sized VF 7 electric SUV.

Measuring in at around 4.5 metres long, the VF 7 gets a rather contemporary exterior design with smooth lines and a sleek profile with a gently sloping roofline and angled rear windshield. The fascia features a pair of LED daytime running lamps at the base of the bonnet with the main headlamps units set lower down on the bumper. The rear gets similarly styled LED light guides as the front DRLs. There’s a fair bit of cladding down the sides and at the rear to give the VF 7 a more crossover-like look.

The cabin meanwhile features a driver-oriented layout with the centre console replete with the free-standing touchscreen angled towards the driver. The dashboard lacks a conventional instrument cluster behind the steering. The central touchscreen incorporates a lot of the in-car functions including controls for the air conditioning. Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems are offered as standard.

The VF 7 offers two powertrain options in global markets both featuring a 75.3 kWh battery pack paired with either a single motor or dual motor drivetrain. The former develops 201 bhp and 310 Nm while the latter makes a stronger 348 bhp and 500 Nm. VinFast claims a range of up to 450 km on a full charge depending on the powertrain.

VinFast commenced the construction of its factory in India early last year with the company eyeing locally manufacturing its EVs in the country. It however remains to be seen which will be the first VinFast models to be officially launched in India.