Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Highlights: Launches, Unveils, Announcements and More

This year’s auto expo will feature a long list of participants that include the likes of BYD India, Hyundai Motor India, and MG Motor India
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Today is day 1 of the Bharat Mobility Expo.
  • To start with the prime minister’s address at 10 AM.
  • Day will include launches and unveils from the likes of Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki.

India is all set to host the second iteration of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, set to start from today. The event will be held from January 17 to January 22, held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The day will start with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, delivering his address. This year’s expo will see an even larger lineup of companies taking part which include the likes of BYD IndiaHyundai Motor India, and MG Motor IndiaThere is also a long list of cars and two-wheelers that will be launched or unveiled at the venue. 

 

 

The biggest unveils at the event are expected to be from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Skoda. Maruti Suzuki’s stall will feature its first-ever EV, the e Vitara, which will be launched in India later this year. Hyundai India will launch the much-awaited Creta Electric in India. Skoda on the other hand, will showcase its entire lineup of cars that it plans to launch later this year, which includes the Octavia RS, new Skoda Kodiaq and new Skoda Superb. When it comes to two-wheelers, Hero MotoCorp, is expected to launch a few of its EICMA showcases at this event which include the Xpulse 210, Xtreme 250 and the updated Mavrick. Companies such as Yamaha and Suzuki are also expected to have some interesting showcases today.


 

10:15 AM
Jan 17, 2025

Yamaha is all set to have a diverse lineup at the event.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 08 51 41 6217332f
10:30 AM
Jan 17, 2025

A particularly interesting showcase at the Yamaha stall is the Lander 250. This dual sport motorcycle is currently on sale in the Brazilian market.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates Launches Unveils Announcements and More 3
10:45 AM
Jan 17, 2025

The Yamaha Lander 250 will feature a 249 cc SOHC engine that churns out nearly 20 bhp.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates Launches Unveils Announcements and More 4
10:50 AM
Jan 17, 2025

Also on display is the highly-awaited Yamaha Tenere 700. Multiple reports have stated that the motorcycle will be launched in the Indian market sometime in the future.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates Launches Unveils Announcements and More 5
11:00 AM
Jan 17, 2025

Yamaha has also showcased the R7 supersport at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Day 1 Live Updates Launches Unveils Announcements and More 6
11:15 AM
Jan 17, 2025

The Porsche stall at the Auto Expo features some of their latest products. These include the Macan EV, 911 GT3 RS, Porsche Panamera GTS, and the facelifted version of the Taycan.

 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 08 43 16 c15b5619
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 08 43 18 06c814ff
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 08 43 16 167ddf8f

 

11:20 AM
Jan 17, 2025

The Prime Minister's address is all set to start in a few minutes.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 30 11 ae9b2ed9

 

11:55 AM
Jan 17, 2025

The Prime Minister pays his respects to Ratan Tata and Osamu Suzuki, two titans of the Auto Industry that passed away recently.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 55 48 b874f319
12:05 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The Prime Minister states that over 36 billion USD were invested in the Indian market by foreign Auto OEMs.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 12 07 02 fb5cd539
12:12 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The Prime Minister states the need to promote solar-powered mobility solutions in addition to EVs.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 12 16 48 a6b70a8d
12:30 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Some interesting showcases at the BYD stall at the Auto Expo. This is the Yangwang U8, a luxury SUV, sold by Yangwang, BYD's luxury brand in the global market.

 

BYD Yangwang U8

 

For more details on the U8, head to our story:

 

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut

1:12 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Other showcases at the BYD stall include the Sealion 6, a plug-in-hybrid vehicle sold by the Chinese company abroad. If this vehicle is launched, it will be the first PHEV to be retailed in India by BYD.

 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 12 06 20 bc855650
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 47 15 4d3e4cb5
1:13 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Maruti Suzuki is all set to showcase the e Vitara at the venue in a few minutes.

 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 13 13 30 7269d6da

 

1:23 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The e Vitara will be sold through Nexa outlets in India.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 13 23 52 3ddc4f24
2:39 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The next launch of the day from Hero MotoCorp is the Xoom 160, with prices starting from Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 34 59 4da484f2
1:59 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Toyota has showcased the Urban BEV concept at its stall, which is essentially the e Vitara's electric counterpart in concept form. 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 13 53 59 21aae17d
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 13 54 08 8eb37128
2:15 PM
Jan 17, 2025

A production-spec version of the concept, called the Urban Cruiser EV was unveiled last year. The vehicle will go on sale in global markets later this year.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
2:20 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Suzuki India also has some exciting showcases for today which include the new Access 125 and the all-electric e-Access.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 20 25 314bcff0
2:28 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Hero MotoCorp will soon launch a range of new products, with the first launch being the Xoom 125.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 03 42 32376a43
2:34 PM
Jan 17, 2025

And here it is! Hero MotoCorp has finally launched the Xoom 125 in India at Rs 86,900 (ex-showroom).

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 31 51 0c646a45
2:38 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Finally, the prices for the Hero Xpulse 210 has been revealed. The motorcycle, which Hero says will be offered in two variants will be priced from Rs 1.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 48 32 36fa3e23
2:45 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Next up is the launch of Hero's streetfighter, the Xtreme 250R, the prices for which commence at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 44 14 1b781126
2:47 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Bookings for the new products from Hero will commence from February while deliveries start from March.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 47 53 cfaafde4
3:00 PM
Jan 17, 2025

BMW's first launch of the day is the long-wheelbase version of the iX1 all-electric SUV. The iX1 LWB is priced at Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. This is the first all-electric long-wheelbase SUV in the country.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 54 52 bb5250cd
3:11 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The iX1 LWB is 116 mm longer than the standard iX1, with the wheelbase stretched by 108 mm.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 14 54 45 6b89b61b
3:15 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Mercedes-Benz has put the concept CLA class on display at the 2025 Auto Expo.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 15 12 42 7fce2c1f
3:18 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS Night Series has been launched in India at Rs 2.63 crore.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 15 18 19 e2dad438
3:58 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Hyundai has just announced prices for its latest product, the Creta EV. The all-electric vehicle will start from Rs 17.99 lakh going all the way up to Rs 23.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Hyundai Creta Electric image 45
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 15 59 05 b1cc4496
4:04 PM
Jan 17, 2025

At this price, it is quite a bit more expensive than the Curvv EV, which is offered with larger 45 kWh and 55 kWh battery packs. For reference, the prices of the Curvv EV range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). 

Tata Curvv EV 6
4:30 PM
Jan 17, 2025

JSW MG Motor India has showcased the all-electric Cyberster and M9 electric luxury MPV at the venue.

 

MG Cyberster 1
MG Cyberster 2
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 MG M9 Luxury Electric MPV Unveiled
4:57 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Tata Motors has sold 2 lakh EVs to date.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 16 58 27 c80d904a
5:04 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Next up is the showcase of the new Sierra.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 03 39 c01c9288
5:09 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Here it is, the all-new Sierra, and we think it looks rather good. What about you?

 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 08 43 43437d6e
5:11 PM
Jan 17, 2025

This sketch should give you an idea of what Tata Motors is going to showcase next.
 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 10 34 ed2cfefe
5:12 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Yes, you probably guessed it right, it is the Harrier EV.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 13 43 8ece6fda
5:15 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The Tata Harrier EV will feature all-wheel-drive and will also be offered with a dual-motor setup.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 15 36 3a14d188
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 15 37 ee0ecaf8
5:15 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The Tata Harrier EV has just been showcased on stage.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 19 05 8d507c04
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 19 05 2a0ace52
5:20 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Tata's next unveil is this, the Avinya, which appears to be a close-to-production concept.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 21 52 13a39f4c
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 21 53 8fa3bf2e
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 17 21 53 b768e897
6:15 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The big showcase at the Kia stall is the EV6 facelift, for which, the carmaker opened bookings today. Kia stated that it will announce prices for the EV in March.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 18 15 20 f15913a8
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 18 15 15 820431e8
6:25 PM
Jan 17, 2025

The changes on the EV6 facelift include some minor cosmetic tweaks, most notably the newly designed headlamps and DRLs. Furthermore, the EV6 will now be offered with a larger 86 kWh battery pack with claimed range of over 650 km.

 

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 18 15 16 29154fb9
7:30 PM
Jan 17, 2025

Among the last showcases from the day are from Skoda India. The cars showcased at the Skoda stall include the Kodiaq, Superb, Elroq and Octavia RS.

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 13 54 35 afdcb353
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 19 44 24 ed637ac7
Skoda Octavia RS India 1

 

7:45 PM
Jan 17, 2025

There were also some interesting showcases at the VinFast stall. The vehicles showcased included the VF3, VF8, VF7, and VF9. 

 Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 45 25 435e4f48

Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 44 32 a24ff330
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 44 31 b0050462
Whats App Image 2025 01 17 at 11 44 30 dcbb1458
