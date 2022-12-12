BYD Cars
BYD says its Blade battery aims to redefine safety standards for the entire industry. The company says its new generation lithium iron phosphate battery has passed the nail penetration test to achieve high levels of energy density and safety. It's also passed the other extreme test conditions including crushing, bending, heating in a furnace to 300-degrees Celsius and overcharging by 260 per cent. The company says it saw no fires or explosions during the tests.
BYD India offers a total of 3 car models. These consist of 1 BYD upcoming car and 2 new BYD cars in India. The list of BYD cars in the country comprises 2 SUV cars. The manufacturer offers 3 electric variants. Some of the popular BYD cars in India include BYD Atto 3 EV, BYD E6. As of February 2024, BYD has a total of 14 dealerships spread across 14 cities in India. Check BYD car prices, read BYD car reviews, watch videos, compare BYD cars with cars from other manufacturers and get news alerts from carandbike.com
2024 BYD Car Price List in India
|BYD Cars
|Ex-Showroom Price
|BYD Atto 3 EV
|₹ 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh
|BYD E6
|₹ 29.15 Lakh
BYD Car Models and Prices in India
- BYDAtto 3 EVElectric521 Km/Full ChargeAutomaticEx-Showroom PriceRs. 33.99 - 34.49 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 70,558CompareVariantsReviews
- BYDE6Electric415 Km/Full ChargeAutomaticEx-Showroom PriceRs. 29.15 LakhEMI Starts atRs. 60,511CompareVariants
Key Highlights of BYD Cars
|Popular Models
|BYD Atto 3 EV and BYD E6
|Latest launches
|BYD Atto 3 EV and BYD E6
|Most Expensive
|BYD Atto 3 EV (Rs. 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh)
|Affordable Model
|BYD E6 (Rs. 29.15 Lakh)
|Upcoming Models
|BYD Seagull (Jul 2024)
|Fuel Type
|Electric