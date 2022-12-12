Login

BYD says its Blade battery aims to redefine safety standards for the entire industry. The company says its new generation lithium iron phosphate battery has passed the nail penetration test to achieve high levels of energy density and safety. It's also passed the other extreme test conditions including crushing, bending, heating in a furnace to 300-degrees Celsius and overcharging by 260 per cent. The company says it saw no fires or explosions during the tests.

BYD India offers a total of 3 car models. These consist of 1 BYD upcoming car and 2 new BYD cars in India. The list of BYD cars in the country comprises 2 SUV cars. The manufacturer offers 3 electric variants. Some of the popular BYD cars in India include BYD Atto 3 EV, BYD E6. As of February 2024, BYD has a total of 14 dealerships spread across 14 cities in India. Check BYD car prices, read BYD car reviews, watch videos, compare BYD cars with cars from other manufacturers and get news alerts from carandbike.com

2024 BYD Car Price List in India

BYD CarsEx-Showroom Price
BYD Atto 3 EV₹ 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh
BYD E6₹ 29.15 Lakh

BYD Car Models and Prices in India

  • BYD Atto 3 EV
    8.1
    BYDAtto 3 EV
    Electric
    521 Km/Full Charge
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 70,558
    Compare
    Variants
    Reviews
  • BYD E6
    9
    BYDE6
    Electric
    415 Km/Full Charge
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom Price
    Rs. 29.15 Lakh
    EMI Starts at
    Rs. 60,511
    Compare
    Variants

Key Highlights of BYD Cars

Popular Models BYD Atto 3 EV and BYD E6
Latest launches BYD Atto 3 EV and BYD E6
Most Expensive BYD Atto 3 EV (Rs. 33.99 - 34.49 Lakh)
Affordable Model BYD E6 (Rs. 29.15 Lakh)
Upcoming Models BYD Seagull (Jul 2024)
Fuel Type Electric

Upcoming BYD Cars

