BYD Atto 3 Electric SUV Review: A Worthy Rival To The MG ZS EV?

There's no doubt that electric vehicles are the way of the future. The number of newer and fresher electric models landing on our shores, whether two-wheelers, three-wheelers, or even four-wheelers, is an indication of better things to come. While conventional automakers are actively joining the Indian EV market, new OEMs are also competing for a slot in this class, with BYD being the most recent to jump on board with the Atto 3 electric SUV. We travelled to Chennai to sample this new product, which has a funky interior, a ton of functions, and an expressive design. To better comprehend the MG ZS EV and its Hyundai Kona Electric opponent, we drive the youngest electric SUV in India over the picturesque stretch of Tamil Nadu State Highway 49.

Who is BYD?

BYD, which stands for Build Your Dreams, is not a new name in the automobile industry. It is a major provider of electric components for EVs, having a presence in over 400 cities across 70 countries. It even surpassed Tesla as the top automaker in China a few months ago, accounting for over 20 per cent of total EV sales in the country. However, in India, it is a relatively unknown brand, with only one other in the commercial space. So the BYD Atto 3 electric SUV comes into play at a time when the company plots ambitious growth in the next years.

Exterior

The Atto 3 features similar, if not identical, stylistic components to any other modern electric SUV. My initial impression of the design is that BYD did not go overboard with the aesthetics of the car, particularly the front area. It is straightforward but elegant, austere yet refined. The grille-free front is sleek and tidy, but we'd like to see even more refinement here. The thick chrome strip with the BYD badge looks nice, but I would have preferred a thick black strip to provide a sporty sense to the car and improve its road presence. It's not an eyesore, but it would have been nice.

The headlamps also get a neat and clean look with LED treatment, although we weren't thrilled with their throw after sunset. Lower down, the large air dams aid in improving aerodynamics. The profile is appealing to me, with its shapely sloping roofline, scale pattern on the C-Pillar, and rear spoiler. Even the design of the 18-inch alloy wheels is stylish and urbane. The LED-lit wraparound tail lights with an LED connecting strip covering the width of the electric SUV add significantly more zing to the rear than the front section. The 'Build Your Dreams' lettering seems a little excessive, and a simple 'BYD' badge would have sufficed.

Overall, BYD's design isn't spectacular. Not overly showy, yet enough to turn heads. Rather than opting for grandiose aesthetics like other Chinese automakers, the Atto 3 opts for a modest yet smart design.

Tech & Interior

On the inside, though, the story is dramatically different. The automobile features a colourful palette and gimmicks aplenty ranging from the muscle-tone centre armrest to the barbell air vents and guitar strings in the doors. And we feel a lot will depend on this portion of the car as buyers will spend a maximum of time here. However, with its rotating feature and refined software offering, the large 12.8-inch display is a tremendous lure.

The inside offers relatively comfy seats with synthetic leather upholstery that is more likeable than in other Chinese automobiles. The two-tone grey/blue interior may possibly split customers' opinions, but I believe the light grey combination along with the panoramic sunroof, makes the cabin feel larger. Even the simple centre console design, which includes the gear lever and a few shortcut buttons, appears spacious.

The swoopy dash finish and rotating door handle, for example, give the idea that BYD is in the business of developing a distinct appearance and feel. Soft touch materials cover practically all of the surfaces as well, with the sole indication of cost-cutting being the inadvertent placement of a plastic seam across the top of the door grips. A large storage area below the console itself holds power outlets and a USB port. Interior highlights include electrically adjustable seats, an all-digital instrument cluster and ambient lighting.

Practicality

At 2,720 mm, the Atto 3 has a substantially longer wheelbase and is significantly longer than its competitors. It means a more roomy interior, especially for those in the back. The passengers at the rear have plenty of knee room and just enough headroom, but the soft foam on the seats helps make the seats enjoyable, whether for short or long journeys.

The front seats feature a nice cave-in to tuck you in, similar to a sportscar. The boot has 440 litres of storage space, which can be increased to 1,340 litres by folding down the second row.

Length 4,455 mm Width 1,875 mm Height 1,615 mm Wheelbase 2,720 mm

Safety Features

BYD Atto 3's extensive safety package also pleased us. Seven airbags, front and rear seat belt reminders, a 360-degree camera with a comprehensive view of your surroundings, and auto hold all contribute to your safety. BYD even says that its steel chassis is meant to keep passengers safe from outside dangers. This, along with a number of Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) capabilities, makes the Atto 3 one of the safest EVs on the market. This assertion is supported by a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.

Electric Motor

So far, the Atto 3 has impressed us at every turn. The drive was the only thing left to test. However, Atto 3 has its own way of operating. Even getting inside the car is a novel approach. The electric SUV opens with a tap of the NFC on the driver's side ORVM, rendering a traditional key fob useless with the Atto 3. You may also use the card to switch on the electric SUV.

Electric Motor Permanent magnet synchronous Power 201 bhp Torque 310 Nm Battery Capacity 60.48 kWh AC Charging Speed 7.4 kW AC Charging Time 10 hours

Moving on, the 60.48 kWh battery in the Atto 3 employs BYD's cobalt-free lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry and 'blade' shape. This allows the car to drive 420 km (WLTP) and 521 km (ARAI) between charges. The Type 2 CCS charging connector charges the Atto 3 from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in roughly one hour. A wall box charger accomplishes the same thing in 10 hours.

Ride & Handling

We spent a significant portion of our time on the highway as leaving the city before rush hour gave us much-needed time with the Atto 3. The pleasant and picturesque journey of SH 49 to Mahabalipuram provided us with ample opportunity to learn the driving mannerisms of the Atto 3. On paper, the Atto 3 appears to be a very appealing proposition, but how does it ride and handle? The acceleration is brisk but not quick, and the handling is consistent but not thrilling. It travels beautifully at high speeds and has enough power to handle any circumstance that may arise. The ride is adequate, with the limitation that we did not get to test it on badly rutted roads.

It's certainly balanced over both axles, goes into curves with elegance, and is comfortable and confident. However, even with minimal running. It's evident that the Atto 3 is, well, adequate. This may appear to be small praise, but you can tell what BYD is going for. This isn't a performance SUV; instead a family SUV, with an emphasis on providing a predictable, safe, and balanced performance. To spice things up, you may switch between drive modes and customise the steering feedback as well. There are three driving modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport; nevertheless, don't expect the Sport mode to turn this into a high-performance SUV.

The two levels of brake regeneration are fairly cautious, even on the high level. The ride may have been improved with a better pair of tyres than the Atlas Batman A51s, almost as if it couldn't handle the amount of torque produced by the powertrain. Despite its faults, the Atto 3 offers a balanced and comfortable ride with enough power to get the job done.

Verdict

To summarise, the BYD Atto 3 is an honest attempt from the worldwide EV manufacturer, and various characteristics of the vehicle enable it to become a highly profitable purchase. The Atto 3 is a premium offering at Rs. 33.90 lakh, but it has more in its arsenal than the MG ZS EV and even the Hyundai Kona Electric, the sole negative being that the EV from South Korea has not had a substantial upgrade since its introduction in 2019.

Model Price (ex-showroom) BYD Atto 3 Rs. 33.90 lakh Hyundai Kona Electric Rs. 23.84 lakh MG ZS EV Rs. 22.58 lakh (Excite)/ Rs. 26.50 lakh (Exclusive)

Sure, some will be put off by its eccentric styling or lack of a track record in India, and some will argue that the Atto 3's price tag is unappealing because, well, it's more expensive than the other two EVs we mentioned above, but it simply has more to offer in terms of functionality, practicality, and safety!

Photography By: Pawan Dagia