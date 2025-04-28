Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Tata Curvv EV Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To AvoidMaruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM RangeRoyal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India 2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Aprilia Tuono 457 3 Reasons Eng FLotus Emira First Drive Review: Rs. 3.22 Crore For 4-Cylinder Sports Car?FIRST LOOK: 2025 BYD Atto 2 – A compact SUV based one size smaller than Atto 3 | 320-350km range
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan JukeLamborghini TemerarioKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda Kamiq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RBenelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension

The 2025 model year Seal sedan gets some notable updates over the outgoing model, including the brand’s Disus-C adaptive suspension for the top Performance variant.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 28, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for two variants of the Seal hiked by Rs 15,000
  • Range-topping Performance trim now gets Disus-C adaptive suspension
  • All variants get upgraded air conditioning, wireless smartphone integration and more

Having opened bookings for the updated Seal electric sedan in March 2025, BYD India has now revealed prices for the updated sedan. Prices for the 2025 Seal start at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom) - unchanged over the 2024 model with prices topping out at Rs 53.15 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 15,000 more than before. The full variant-wise prices are as follows: 

 

Variant

New Price

(ex-showroom) 

Old Price (ex-showroom)
Dynamic RWD Rs 41 lakh Rs 41 lakh 
Premium RWD Rs 45.70 lakh Rs 45.55 lakh 
Performance AWD Rs 53.15 lakh Rs 53 lakh 

 

Also read: 2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open
 

Compared to the 2024 model year Seal, the 2025MY electric sedan does bring with it a raft of updates. As previously confirmed by the company, the updated Seal now gets a new lightweight lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry low-voltage battery, which the brand says offers a 15-year lifespan. Other confirmed features include a new powered sunshade for the sunroof, silver-plating for the glass canopy, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support, and an upgraded air-con system with an air purifier for improved cooling.

 

Also read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh
 

On variant-specific upgrades, the Premium trim now gets frequency-selective damping that was previously limited to the top Performance trim. The latter, however, gets the biggest feature change with the introduction of BYD’s Disus-C adaptive suspension.

 

The BYD Seal is the company’s flagship EV currently on sale in the Indian market and goes up against the likes of the BMW i4 electric sedan. 

# BYD India# BYD# BYS Seal# BYD Seal Electric Car# BYD Seal EV# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Yangwang U8 L is 75 mm longer than the standard model, with a 200 mm longer wheelbase.
    BYD Yangwang U8 Long Wheelbase SUV Showcased At Auto Shanghai 2025
  • Set to debut in the BYD Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, BYD says that its new platform offers similar charge times similar to filling up cars at petrol stations
    New BYD Super E Platform Supports 1000 kW DC Fast Charging; Adds 400 km Range In 5 Mins
  • With the model year update, both EVs get a range of new features and upgrades meant to improve value quotient
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Launched In India At Rs 24.99 Lakh; Updated Seal Bookings Open
  • The Seal, which was the carmaker’s third product – and first sedan – for the Indian market, pipped entrants from Mercedes-Benz and Mini to the title
    car&bike Awards 2025: BYD Seal Crowned Premium EV Of The Year
  • BYD’s first electric passenger vehicle in India gets an update globally in the form of cosmetic tweaks and feature additions.
    2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS

Latest News

  • In its recent financial results call, Maruti Suzuki hinted the all-electric Vitara SUV may only be available in the domestic market by September.
    Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed? Maiden E-SUV Likely To Arrive Only In H2 2025
  • Equipped with the same 3.5 kWh battery as the rest of the 35 lineup, the Chetak 3503 benefits from a larger underseat storage compartment, but misses out on a handful of features.
    Bajaj Chetak 3503 Launched At Rs 1.10 Lakh: Base 35 Variant Has Up To 155 KM Range
  • The Flying Flea C6 has been spotted testing in India for the first time.
    Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India
  • The 2025 model year Seal sedan gets some notable updates over the outgoing model, including the brand’s Disus-C adaptive suspension for the top Performance variant.
    2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension
  • The Evoque will now be offered in the higher-spec Autobiography trim in India, which is around Rs 1.50 lakh more expensive than the outgoing Dynamic SE.
    2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography Launched In India At Rs 69.50 Lakh
  • While the start-up is yet to reveal the exact positioning of its next model, it has confirmed it will stick to making utility-oriented scooters as it widens its reach across India.
    River To Launch Second Electric Scooter In 2026; Plots Larger Production Facility
  • The halt in production at KTM’s plant in Mattighofen, Austria, is reportedly due to a lack of parts.
    KTM Pauses Production In Austria
  • Carmaker says it has sold over 30 lakh units of the i10 family globally in 18 years.
    Hyundai i10 Cumulative Sales Cross 20 Lakh Units In India
  • With the update, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 will receive a few feature upgrades, which will include a new LCD display
    2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 India Launch Soon
  • In what will essentially be a mid-cycle facelift for the Altroz, the hatchback is expected to receive a few design revisions and additional features
    Tata Altroz Facelift India Launch On May 21

Research More on BYD Seal

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

Starts at ₹ 41 - 53 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Seal Specifications
View Seal Features

Popular BYD Models