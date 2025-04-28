2025 BYD Seal Launched In India At Rs 41 Lakh; Performance Variant Gains Adaptive Suspension

Having opened bookings for the updated Seal electric sedan in March 2025, BYD India has now revealed prices for the updated sedan. Prices for the 2025 Seal start at Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom) - unchanged over the 2024 model with prices topping out at Rs 53.15 lakh (ex-showroom) – about Rs 15,000 more than before. The full variant-wise prices are as follows:

Variant New Price (ex-showroom) Old Price (ex-showroom) Dynamic RWD Rs 41 lakh Rs 41 lakh Premium RWD Rs 45.70 lakh Rs 45.55 lakh Performance AWD Rs 53.15 lakh Rs 53 lakh

Compared to the 2024 model year Seal, the 2025MY electric sedan does bring with it a raft of updates. As previously confirmed by the company, the updated Seal now gets a new lightweight lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry low-voltage battery, which the brand says offers a 15-year lifespan. Other confirmed features include a new powered sunshade for the sunroof, silver-plating for the glass canopy, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support, and an upgraded air-con system with an air purifier for improved cooling.

On variant-specific upgrades, the Premium trim now gets frequency-selective damping that was previously limited to the top Performance trim. The latter, however, gets the biggest feature change with the introduction of BYD’s Disus-C adaptive suspension.

The BYD Seal is the company’s flagship EV currently on sale in the Indian market and goes up against the likes of the BMW i4 electric sedan.