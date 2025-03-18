New BYD Super E Platform Supports 1000 kW DC Fast Charging; Adds 400 km Range In 5 Mins

New energy vehicle brand BYD has unveiled its all-new Super e Platform offering ultra-high fast charging rates of up to 1,000 kW. Set to debut in the BYD Han L sedan and Tang L SUV, the Super e Platform features a 1,000-volt architecture and debuts a new generation of battery and electric motor technology.



New Super e Platform will be used by the Han L sedan and Tang L SUVs in BYD's home market

Central to the Super e Platform is an all-new generation of battery packs, electric motors and silicon carbide power chips enabling the EV architecture to support charging currents as high as 1,000 ampere. The new battery packs are referred to as ‘flash charge batteries' and are claimed to have been engineered with a 10C charging multiplier meaning that the packs can be charged at 10 times the battery’s capacity per hour. The high charge flow rates have enabled BYD to offer DC fast charging speeds as high as 1,000 kW or 1 MW (megawatt) with a 5-minute charge adding as much as 400 km of range.

Moving to the new electric motors, BYD says that it has become the first company in the world to mass-produce electric motors capable of spinning at over 30,000 rpm. The new-gen electric motors are capable of spinning up to 30,511 rpm and developing a peak output of up to 778 bhp and a claimed 5,500 Nm of torque. BYD says that models sitting on its new architecture will be capable of completing the 0-100 kmph sprint in around 2 seconds and hit speeds in excess of 300 kmph.



New generation electric motor offers peak output of 778 bhp (580 kW).

To support its new platform, BYD has also unveiled plans for new in-house developed liquid-cooled ‘megawatt flash charging’ stations capable of a maximum output of 1,360 kW. BYD has revealed plans to set up up to 4,000 such stations across its home market with the company also saying that its existing ‘Dual Gun Charging’ technology will also enable users to 'megawatt’ charge at its existing ‘supercharging’ stations.



As mentioned above, BYD’s new platform will hit the road in the new Han L sedan and Tang L SUV that will go on sale in its home market in the coming months.