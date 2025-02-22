2025 BYD Atto 3 Facelift Revealed; Gets New ‘God’s Eye’ ADAS

The BYD Atto 3, the first electric passenger vehicle introduced by the Chinese automaker in India, gets an update globally. With its official debut expected in the coming months, images of the refreshed all-electric SUV have surfaced online. The updated model, known as the Yuan Plus in China, now bears a closer resemblance to its smaller and more affordable counterpart, the Atto 2 (also called the Yuan Up in China).

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh



The facelifted BYD Atto 3 features a redesigned front fascia, incorporating a sportier bumper and a larger trapezoidal air intake. The headlight design remains unchanged and continues to be accentuated by the chrome strip connecting them. At the rear, the SUV gets an updated roof spoiler and full-width tail lamps, which get a wave-like lighting pattern. While the side profile remains largely similar to the outgoing version, the new model gets fresh alloy wheel designs.

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

While the interior remains under wraps for now, the new Atto 3 is claimed to include BYD’s "God’s Eye C" (DiSus 100) driving assistance system. The SUV is now equipped with a three-camera module along with four surround-view cameras, which are essentially improved ADAS functionalities.

Also Read: BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year

Mechanically, the Atto 3 facelift is expected to remain unchanged. The India-spec model is currently offered with two battery pack options: a 49.92 kWh unit delivering a range of 468 km per charge and a larger 60.5 kWh pack capable of covering 521 km (ARAI figures) on a single charge. In India, the Atto 3 is available in three variants: Dynamic, Premium, and Superior. Powering all variants is a front-mounted electric motor that produces 201 bhp and 310 Nm of torque.

BYD has yet to confirm the official debut timeline for the Atto 3 facelift. However, the refreshed model will likely arrive in India following its global debut. The current Atto 3 is priced between Rs 24.99 lakh for the base variant and Rs 33.99 lakh for the top-spec trim (ex-showroom).