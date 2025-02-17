Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New RS Q8BYD Sealion 7BYD SeagullVolvo EM 90Aston Martin New V12 Vanquish
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09KTM New 390 DukeDucati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh

The Sealion 7 is BYD's fourth EV to be offered on sale in the Indian market after the e6 (later eMAX7), Atto 3, and Seal
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BYD has launched the Sealion 7 in India.
  • Offered in two variants- Premium and Performance.
  • Prices range from Rs 48.90 lakh to Rs 54.90 lakh.

After its debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, BYD has launched the Sealion 7 electric SUV in India. With prices starting at Rs 48.90 lakh, the Sealion 7 will be offered in two variants- Premium (Rs 48.90 lakh) and Performance (Rs 54.90 lakh), both possessing an identical equipment list, while differing in terms of powertrain. The Sealion 7 is BYD's fourth EV to be offered on sale in the Indian market after the e6 (later eMAX7), Atto 3, and Seal. Deliveries of the SUV will begin in mid-March, with the company already having received 1000 orders for the EV. (All prices, ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

BYD Sealion 7 Image 1

Deliveries of the SUV will begin in mid-March

 

Visually, the Sealion 7's design is in line with other models from BYD such as the Seal. The fascia sports angular headlamps with DRLs that extend outside the angular headlamp clusters towards the lower end. In profile, the Sealion 7 has a balanced design, with a properly defined shoulder line, cladding around the wheel arches, noticeable haunches, and a roofline that is more akin to that of a coupe SUV. A notable design element is the small boot deck beneath the rear windscreen. The rear end of the EV gets a tail lamp that spans the entire width of the vehicle's rear end, and a prominent rear diffuser.

 

Also Read: Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax
 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 19

The interior of the Sealion 7 features a rotating 15.6-inch and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster

 

On the inside, the Sealion 7's dashboard features a freestanding 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. The air-con vents of the SUV are positioned beneath the touchscreen. The list of features offered on the EV includes an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display (HUD), a six-way power adjustable passenger seat, a ventilated front seat, a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, wireless phone charger, a 12-speaker audio system. In terms of safety features, the EV gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, forward and rear collision warnings, front and rear cross-traffic alerts with automatic braking, and lane departure warning.

 

Also Read: BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year
 

BYD Sealion 7 Image 40

The Sealion 7 can be had in both single-motor and dual-motor guises

 

On the powertrain front, the Sealion 7 will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, both equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor variant has a peak power output of 308 bhp, while the dual-motor version churns out a combined 523 bhp. When it comes to acceleration, the single-motor Premium variant can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds, while the dual-motor Performance variant can do the same in 4.5 seconds. The battery pack delivers a range of 587 km in the single-motor variant and 542 km in the Performance AWD version. 

 

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
 

Upon its launch, the Sealion 7’s closest rival in terms of pricing will be the BMW iX1 long-wheelbase which was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. 


 

# BYD India# BYD Sealion 7# BYD Sealion 7 India launch# BYD Sealion 7 features# BYD Sealion 7 price# Cars# Cover Story# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • BYD has solved the problem the Seal sedan faced with its SUV derivative – the Sealion 7. While at it, they gave it a coupe-SUV body style that doesn’t look an afterthought.
    BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?
  • The Sealion 7 will be BYD’s fourth passenger vehicle to go on sale in the Indian market.
    BYD Sealion 7 India Launch Confirmed For February 17
  • If launched, the BYD Sealion 6 will be the first plug-in-hybrid model from BYD to be offered on sale in India
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 6 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Makes India Debut
  • The Sealion 7 -- which will be BYD's fourth passenger vehicle for the Indian market -- is also set to be its most expensive offering yet.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025
  • BYD’s quad-motor range extender electric luxury SUV can make tank turns on any surface and float in water.
    Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Yangwang U8 SUV Makes India Debut

Latest News

  • The new colours include - Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Storm Grey, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, and Caspian Blue / Pearl Metallic White.
    2025 Triumph Speed T4 Gets 4 New Colours
  • Aprilia’s 457 family has finally expanded in India with the launch of the Tuono 457.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Launched In India At Rs 3.95 Lakh
  • Renault India has updated the Kiger and Triber for the model year 2025 with added features and more.
    2025 Renault Triber, Kiger Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 6.10 Lakh
  • Hyundai says that models like the Hyundai i20, Creta and Grand i10 accounted for 55 per cent of the total certified pre-owned car sales.
    Hyundai’s Pre-Owned Car Business Sells Over 1.57 Lakh Used Cars In 2024
  • Based on the EV4 concept, the production-spec EV4 retains a lot of the original styling cues from the concept
    All-Electric Kia EV4 Unveiled; To Be Offered In Both Sedan & Hatchback Body Styles
  • The Sealion 7 is BYD's fourth EV to be offered on sale in the Indian market after the e6 (later eMAX7), Atto 3, and Seal
    BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh
  • Financial security is the most critical element in an unfortunate occurrence. This article highlights term life insurance, its examples and more.
    The Best Financial Protection for Car and Bike Owners: Why You Need Term Life Insurance
  • A test mule of what appears to be the three-row version of the Grand Vitara SUV has been spied on completely disguised outside Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing facility.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Three-Row Derivative Spotted Testing In India
  • With the update, the SUV gets a few subtle cosmetic tweaks, and now makes more power than the outgoing model
    2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance Launched In India At Rs 2.49 Crore
  • Celebrates the best of cars and bikes launched in the last calendar year alongside major automotive achievements
    car&bike Awards 2025 Campaign Begins
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved