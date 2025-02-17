BYD Sealion 7 Electric SUV Launched In India At Rs 48.90 Lakh

After its debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, BYD has launched the Sealion 7 electric SUV in India. With prices starting at Rs 48.90 lakh, the Sealion 7 will be offered in two variants- Premium (Rs 48.90 lakh) and Performance (Rs 54.90 lakh), both possessing an identical equipment list, while differing in terms of powertrain. The Sealion 7 is BYD's fourth EV to be offered on sale in the Indian market after the e6 (later eMAX7), Atto 3, and Seal. Deliveries of the SUV will begin in mid-March, with the company already having received 1000 orders for the EV. (All prices, ex-showroom).

Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?

Deliveries of the SUV will begin in mid-March

Visually, the Sealion 7's design is in line with other models from BYD such as the Seal. The fascia sports angular headlamps with DRLs that extend outside the angular headlamp clusters towards the lower end. In profile, the Sealion 7 has a balanced design, with a properly defined shoulder line, cladding around the wheel arches, noticeable haunches, and a roofline that is more akin to that of a coupe SUV. A notable design element is the small boot deck beneath the rear windscreen. The rear end of the EV gets a tail lamp that spans the entire width of the vehicle's rear end, and a prominent rear diffuser.

Also Read: Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax



The interior of the Sealion 7 features a rotating 15.6-inch and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster

On the inside, the Sealion 7's dashboard features a freestanding 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instruments cluster. The air-con vents of the SUV are positioned beneath the touchscreen. The list of features offered on the EV includes an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a head-up display (HUD), a six-way power adjustable passenger seat, a ventilated front seat, a panoramic glass roof, flush door handles, wireless phone charger, a 12-speaker audio system. In terms of safety features, the EV gets an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) suite with features such as adaptive cruise control, forward and rear collision warnings, front and rear cross-traffic alerts with automatic braking, and lane departure warning.

Also Read: BYD's Stella Li Named 2025 World Car Person Of The Year



The Sealion 7 can be had in both single-motor and dual-motor guises

On the powertrain front, the Sealion 7 will be offered in both single-motor and dual-motor guises, both equipped with an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor variant has a peak power output of 308 bhp, while the dual-motor version churns out a combined 523 bhp. When it comes to acceleration, the single-motor Premium variant can do the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 6.7 seconds, while the dual-motor Performance variant can do the same in 4.5 seconds. The battery pack delivers a range of 587 km in the single-motor variant and 542 km in the Performance AWD version.

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 Debuts In India; Launch By Q1 2025



Upon its launch, the Sealion 7’s closest rival in terms of pricing will be the BMW iX1 long-wheelbase which was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.



