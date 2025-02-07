Login
Electric Cars, SUVs Set To Become More Expensive In Kerala With Increase In Road Tax

Electric passenger vehicles sold in Kerala priced above Rs 15 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, will now be taxed at 8 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Kerala is all set to raise taxes on EVs sold in the state.
  • Tax of 8 per cent to be levied on EVs priced above Rs 15 lakh.
  • Tax of 10 per cent to be imposed on EVs priced above Rs 20 lakh.

The Kerala government is all set to raise lifetime road tax on electric cars and SUVs sold in the state. In order to keep up with the increasing rate of EV adoption in the state, the older tax rate of 5 per cent has been hiked for more expensive EVs. Announced as part of the 2025 Kerala budget presentation, EVs priced upwards of Rs 15 lakh will be taxed at 8 per cent, while 10 per cent tax will be imposed on EVs that cost over Rs 20 lakh. Additionally, it was also announced that EVs with battery rental schemes will now be taxed at 10 per cent, irrespective of their price.

 

Also ReadMaharashtra May Soon Make 'Parking Certificate' Mandatory For New Car Registration: Report
 

Kerala has consistently ranked among the states with the highest rate of EV adoption in India. Four-wheeler EV sales in Kerala stood at over 10,000 units in 2024 as per data from VAHAN. The Kerala government expects to generate an additional Rs 30 crore in revenue, after the passing of the new tax laws. 

 

Also ReadJSW To Set Up EV And Battery Manufacturing Plants In Maharashtra; Signs MoU With State Government
 

With the new tax regime, EVs priced over Rs 15 lakh are all set to become more expensive in the state. The best-selling EVs that cost between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh include the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, MG Windsor, MG ZS EV and the Mahindra XUV 400, all of which are likely to be affected by this hike. Some popular EVs over Rs 20 lakh on the other hand, include the likes of the BYD Atto 3 and BYD Seal, in addition to other electric vehicles from luxury car manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Volvo, which will see the biggest rise in road tax. 

# Kerala Road Tax# Kerala EV roadmap# Kerala EV Tax# Kerala Government# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
