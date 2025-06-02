Top 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Ertiga To Get 6 Airbags As Standard Soon; S-Presso, Ignis Set To Miss Out2025 Kawasaki Z900 Launched At Rs 9.52 Lakh This Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Pikes Peak Ready With 6,125 Pounds Of DownforceBajaj To Launch More Affordable Chetak Variant In JuneTata Harrier EV Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
ZENO EMARA FIRST RIDE REVIEW: ELECTRIC SUV OF BIKES?Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night DriveMercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review | Ultimate Expression Of Understated Luxury | Night Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Tata Harrier EVAudi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda Elroq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New TNT 300Husqvarna Vitpilen 401TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In IndiaTop 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?

5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After AnimalsTop 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In IndiaTop 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In IndiaHigh Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Top 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh

There are sports bikes, and there are sports bikes at a budget! Here’s a look at the top 5 sports bike, all under Rs. 3 lakh!
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The best sports bikes you can buy under Rs. 3 lakh
  • List includes full-faired sports bikes to sport nakeds
  • Best sports bikes to buy at a budget in India

Looking to buy a sports bike, but limited by budget? Here’s a look at the top 5 sports bikes you can buy under Rs. 3 lakh, although there are a couple of mentionable extras, so read this till the end. Now, technically, the term “sports bike” or “sportbike” is usually reserved for motorcycles with a full-fairing, but for simpler use and understanding, we have included a couple of sport nakeds, or streetfighter models as well. Let’s face it, these “naked” bikes are sporty motorcycles in every way, designed for street use, and without a full fairing, but still quite “sporty” in their personality and character!

 

Yamaha R15 Dark Knight 2 cleanup

Yamaha R15 V4

Rs. 1.84 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

The Yamaha R15 is the original pocket sports bike, and in its fourth generation, still makes for a very good option as an entry-level sports bike. With just around 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm, Yamaha’s 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is a delight, nevertheless, revving effortlessly to 10,000 rpm. What also seals it for the R15 is its R1-inspired design and deltabox frame which offers superb handling and dynamics.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15 Version 4 Review

Hero Xtreme 250 R Web 1

 

Hero Xtreme 250R

Rs. 1.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

The latest kid on the block is not technically a “sports bike” if you’re finicky about technicalities. But yes, it’s the same platform which will spawn the next-generation Hero Karizma 250R and the naked version is still more affordable, and definitely sporty in its personality and performance! A punchy 250 cc, liquid-cooled engine, slick gearbox and sharp handling makes the Hero Xtreme 250R easy to qualify to this list of “sporty” motorcycles. Just under 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque with a free-revving engine with a lovely intake roar makes the Hero Xtreme 250R quite an impressive sport naked, and all at a price under the 2 lakh mark!

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R Review

2024 KTM 250 Duke m1

KTM 250 Duke

Rs. 2.07 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

 

For anyone looking for a sporty motorcycle on a budget, the KTM 250 Duke makes for a very good choice. A combination of the familiar sharp and sporty design of the KTM Duke family coupled with a peppy engine performance and balanced handling makes it a fun and entertaining sport naked. Yes, the 250 Duke is also a naked, but for the budget conscious looking for a sporty machine, it’s a bargain that is difficult to resist. With over 30 bhp and 25 Nm output from 250 cc, single-cylinder engine, the 250 Duke with its light handling and eager performance can almost rub shoulders with sports bikes sitting higher up like the next motorcycle on this list!

 

Also Read: KTM 250 Duke Review

 

TVS Apache RR 310 35

 

TVS Apache RR 310

Rs. 2.78 lakh 

 

The TVS Apache RR 310 may not be a latest motorcycle, but TVS Motor Company has regularly given it new updates to keep the brand’s flagship motorcycle relevant. The 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes 38 bhp and 29 Nm, figures which are enough and more for the newbie sportbike rider! And in its current model, the RR 310 gets even more features, like launch control, cornering drag torque control and a new race computer, in addition to four ride modes, cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, and a loaded 5-inch TFT console. This side of the Rs. 3 lakh price bracket, the TVS Apache RR 310 is a feature-packed, forgiving and entertaining sports bike that really makes a solid statement.

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Review

KTM Duke 390 2023 17

 

KTM 390 Duke

Rs. 2.97 Lakh

 

There’s possibly no other motorcycle which can beat the price to performance value than the current KTM 390 Duke. With prices starting at Rs. 2.97 lakh (Ex-showroom) and performance numbers boasting of 44 bhp and 39 Nm from its 399 cc engine, this sport naked possibly offers the best value, not just at its price point, but even a segment or two above!

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

 

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 2

 

Special mentions: 

 

There are a few more motorcycles which deserve a mention even though they don’t make to the list of 5. First up, is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom), which combines full-faired sports bike design with a refined and tractable engine and impressive road manners. Performance is decent as well, with over 26 bhp and 22 Nm from the 249 cc, single-cylinder engine of the Gixxer SF 250. 

 

Bajaj Pulsar NS 400 Z 13

For anyone looking for very good bang for your buck, there are few bikes that come close to the value offered by the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. Priced at Rs. 1.81 lakh (Ex-showroom) and boasting of near 40 bhp performance from its 373 cc engine, derived from the last-generation KTM 390 Duke, the Pulsar NS400Z offers value and performance that is difficult to ignore. 

 

Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review

Ultraviolette F77 Review 1

Also Read: Ultraviolette F77 First Ride Review

 

Last, but not the least, is the only electric motorcycle worth mentioning! The made-in-India Ultraviolette F77 just about makes the cut as a performance-oriented and sporty motorcycle under the Rs. 3 lakh mark. Yes, it’s electric and it’s expensive at Rs. 2.99 lakh, but every time we’ve swung a leg over it, we’ve been thoroughly impressed with the F 77 and think it still deserves a mention for anyone looking for a sports bike – with or without an internal combustion engine! Yes, go ahead and take a spin on the F 77! It won’t disappoint!

# Best sports bikes under 3 lakh# Best sports bikes# Best sports bikes to buy at 3 lakh# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest Articles

  • There are sports bikes, and there are sports bikes at a budget! Here’s a look at the top 5 sports bike, all under Rs. 3 lakh!
    Top 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh
  • Because every drop of fuel counts, especially when petrol prices tend to give you a mild heart attack.
    Top Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India
  • Here are cars that have a top speed of 250 kmph or more, and can go from 0-100 kmph in under 6 seconds.
    Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 Crore
  • Here’s a look at the top 10 fastest production motorcycles in 2025, featuring models from supercharged bikes to electric superbikes.
    Top 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025
  • Understanding the Best Car Polish for a Long-Lasting Shine
    Wax vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?
  • We look at some of the most affordable cars on sale in India that come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
    5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India
  • Over the years, many carmakers have turned to animal-inspired names to give their models a distinctive identity. Here are ten such examples, some are currently on sale in India, while others have been discontinued.
    10 Cars Named After Animals
  • The entry-level 100–110cc segment continues to dominate two-wheeler sales in India, driven by its unmatched fuel efficiency, budget-friendly pricing, and minimal maintenance costs—making it the go-to choice for practical daily commuting.
    Top 10 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India
  • If you have a serious need for speed on two wheels, here’s a look at the 10 most powerful production motorcycles that you can buy in India right now.
    Top 10 Most Powerful Production Motorcycles In India
  • All vehicles that do not have an HSRP will need to get the high-security plates before June 30, 2025.
    High Security Registration Number Plates (HSRP) In India: Cost, Benefits & How To Apply