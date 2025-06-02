Top 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 Lakh

Looking to buy a sports bike, but limited by budget? Here’s a look at the top 5 sports bikes you can buy under Rs. 3 lakh, although there are a couple of mentionable extras, so read this till the end. Now, technically, the term “sports bike” or “sportbike” is usually reserved for motorcycles with a full-fairing, but for simpler use and understanding, we have included a couple of sport nakeds, or streetfighter models as well. Let’s face it, these “naked” bikes are sporty motorcycles in every way, designed for street use, and without a full fairing, but still quite “sporty” in their personality and character!

Yamaha R15 V4

Rs. 1.84 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Yamaha R15 is the original pocket sports bike, and in its fourth generation, still makes for a very good option as an entry-level sports bike. With just around 18 bhp and 14.2 Nm, Yamaha’s 155 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is a delight, nevertheless, revving effortlessly to 10,000 rpm. What also seals it for the R15 is its R1-inspired design and deltabox frame which offers superb handling and dynamics.

Hero Xtreme 250R

Rs. 1.80 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

The latest kid on the block is not technically a “sports bike” if you’re finicky about technicalities. But yes, it’s the same platform which will spawn the next-generation Hero Karizma 250R and the naked version is still more affordable, and definitely sporty in its personality and performance! A punchy 250 cc, liquid-cooled engine, slick gearbox and sharp handling makes the Hero Xtreme 250R easy to qualify to this list of “sporty” motorcycles. Just under 30 bhp and 25 Nm of torque with a free-revving engine with a lovely intake roar makes the Hero Xtreme 250R quite an impressive sport naked, and all at a price under the 2 lakh mark!

KTM 250 Duke

Rs. 2.07 Lakh (Ex-showroom)

For anyone looking for a sporty motorcycle on a budget, the KTM 250 Duke makes for a very good choice. A combination of the familiar sharp and sporty design of the KTM Duke family coupled with a peppy engine performance and balanced handling makes it a fun and entertaining sport naked. Yes, the 250 Duke is also a naked, but for the budget conscious looking for a sporty machine, it’s a bargain that is difficult to resist. With over 30 bhp and 25 Nm output from 250 cc, single-cylinder engine, the 250 Duke with its light handling and eager performance can almost rub shoulders with sports bikes sitting higher up like the next motorcycle on this list!

TVS Apache RR 310

Rs. 2.78 lakh

The TVS Apache RR 310 may not be a latest motorcycle, but TVS Motor Company has regularly given it new updates to keep the brand’s flagship motorcycle relevant. The 312 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine makes 38 bhp and 29 Nm, figures which are enough and more for the newbie sportbike rider! And in its current model, the RR 310 gets even more features, like launch control, cornering drag torque control and a new race computer, in addition to four ride modes, cruise control, bi-directional quickshifter, and a loaded 5-inch TFT console. This side of the Rs. 3 lakh price bracket, the TVS Apache RR 310 is a feature-packed, forgiving and entertaining sports bike that really makes a solid statement.

KTM 390 Duke

Rs. 2.97 Lakh

There’s possibly no other motorcycle which can beat the price to performance value than the current KTM 390 Duke. With prices starting at Rs. 2.97 lakh (Ex-showroom) and performance numbers boasting of 44 bhp and 39 Nm from its 399 cc engine, this sport naked possibly offers the best value, not just at its price point, but even a segment or two above!

Special mentions:

There are a few more motorcycles which deserve a mention even though they don’t make to the list of 5. First up, is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250, priced at Rs. 2.09 lakh (Ex-showroom), which combines full-faired sports bike design with a refined and tractable engine and impressive road manners. Performance is decent as well, with over 26 bhp and 22 Nm from the 249 cc, single-cylinder engine of the Gixxer SF 250.

For anyone looking for very good bang for your buck, there are few bikes that come close to the value offered by the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z. Priced at Rs. 1.81 lakh (Ex-showroom) and boasting of near 40 bhp performance from its 373 cc engine, derived from the last-generation KTM 390 Duke, the Pulsar NS400Z offers value and performance that is difficult to ignore.

Last, but not the least, is the only electric motorcycle worth mentioning! The made-in-India Ultraviolette F77 just about makes the cut as a performance-oriented and sporty motorcycle under the Rs. 3 lakh mark. Yes, it’s electric and it’s expensive at Rs. 2.99 lakh, but every time we’ve swung a leg over it, we’ve been thoroughly impressed with the F 77 and think it still deserves a mention for anyone looking for a sports bike – with or without an internal combustion engine! Yes, go ahead and take a spin on the F 77! It won’t disappoint!