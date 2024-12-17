2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Road Test Review: Winging It!

Photography: Arvind Salhan

The TVS Apache RR 310 has been updated once again, in 2024! So, how can winglets and a clear clutch cover improve the RR 310? And will a bigger throttle body, lighter piston and larger airbox make a significant difference in performance? Those were the thoughts I had in mind when the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 was launched. Some of those questions were answered in the first ride review by my colleague Janak, but there were several others that remained. Winglets, or no winglets, clear clutch cover or not, the RR 310 needed to make a strong impression in its “improved and updated” version. After all, it’s a motorcycle which I have had spent plenty of time with over the years, and have also spent countless entertaining track outings with.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets a new “Bomber Grey” colour option, along with other mechanical and feature updates.

Seven years after it was first launched, I have possibly experienced all the updated versions of the Apache RR 310, including attending my first California Superbike School course at Madras International Circuit in early 2024. The choice of the Apache RR 310 for CSS was not a difficult one to make – I wanted a bike I can trust, and will be predictable and friendly, so that I could focus on more important things, like learning the nuances of riding properly that the CSS lessons can impart.

In early 2024, the author spent a weekend with the last-generation TVS Apache RR 310 (pictured above) at the California Superbike School.

After that outing, I’d almost given up on the RR 310 - not because of any shortcoming as such, but more of a case of far too many outings with the RR 310. Finally, I thought, I had sort of outgrown its performance. “It’s time to explore something more power-packed for my next track outing, or even as a daily rider, entry-level sportbike,” I told myself. That thought remained, until the 2024 Apache RR 310 arrived at my doorstep for a full road test. The moment I fired up the new RR 310 and set out, realisation was almost immediate. With more than 40 years of racing experience, TVS engineers have once again been able to infuse fresh life and zing to the RR 310! But is it better than the best?

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310's engine gets a lighter piston, and it gets a bigger airbox and larger throttle body.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Engine & Performance

The TVS Apache RR 310 may look like a supersport, but its ergonomics are friendly, you sit upright, and not crouched down, as you would, on a proper sportbike. And that's not a bad thing. It still feels comfortable, easy and very familiar – almost perfect for anyone looking to upgrade from a smaller machine. Now, with the bigger airbox and larger throttle body, the more urgent throttle response is immediately apparent. And along with it, a throatier intake roar from the 13 per cent bigger airbox is very audible, and quite likeable!

The 312 cc engine now makes 37.4 bhp and 29 Nm, with 10 per cent bump in power and 11 per cent more torque than before.

The bump in power and torque may not be much, with 10 per cent more power and 11 per cent more torque, but how it’s delivered is apparent. In numbers, maximum power now is 37.4 bhp at 9,800 rpm and peak torque has gone up to 29 Nm at 6,700 rpm. Throttle response has become smoother and more refined, and as soon as you start working the six-speed gearbox (with a up/down quickshifter on our test bike), the intake hum and eager performance makes quite an impression.

The mechanical updates have definitely added some zing to the Apache RR 310's performance.

The result is that the Apache RR 310 seems to get that spunk that has so far been missing from its 312 cc, single-cylinder engine. But there is still some buzz at higher revs, considering it’s a small single-cylinder engine. Between 6,000-7,000 rpm, you will feel the buzz on the fuel tank, and on the footpegs. And it’s at those revs where you will be sitting at 90 kmph in sixth gear. But as you move up higher in the revs, towards 100 kmph, the vibes seem to smoothen out. Overall though, the Apache RR 310 feels more refined than what it was previously!

Ride quality is firm, yet plush, and what is still a delight is the predictable handling.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Ride & Handling

The ride quality is plush – firm, but not uncomfortable. And in and around the city, the RR 310 glides over road imperfections effortlessly. With fully adjustable suspension on our test unit, there’s more freedom to tweak the suspension further, depending on riding conditions, load and the occasional track day if one is so inclined. Even over the occasional pothole and broken patches at a decent clip, you won’t feel the jolts sharply, so well damped is the suspension set-up. That's saying a lot about the motorcycle’s smooth ride quality. But that doesn’t mean it falters around corners.

Point it in the intended line and direction, and the TVS Apache RR 310 obliges!

Along a twisty road, the TVS Apache RR 310 springs no surprises. It’s predictable, balanced and communicative – all good qualities which make you, the rider, feel confident – both on the motorcycle, and in your riding abilities. That friendly and forgiving personality remains, which is possibly the RR 310’s strongest suit! Point it where you want to go, and look at your intended line, and the RR 310 will stick to it. The chassis, suspension and balance all come together to make it an intuitive and forgiving motorcycle.

The silhouette remains the same, but subtle cosmetic updates have given the TVS Apache RR 310 fresh appeal.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Design

The updated 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 doesn’t look radically different from what it looked like when it was first launched in 2017. But over the years, there have been subtle changes in design, as well as some significant feature updates. First came a slipper clutch, followed by ride-by-wire, then a TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity and optional features like fully adjustable suspension under the Built to Order (BTO) kits. Now, this made-in-India, 312 cc sportbike looks that much closer to a 200 bhp Italian sportbike than ever before!

The MotoGP-style winglets definitely add to the sporty persona of the Apache RR 310.

In 2024, the silhouette remains the same, but the Apache RR 310 gets winglets on the fairing, like a proper MotoGP race bike! According to TVS, the winglets offer 3 kg of downforce, at speeds of around 150 kmph. We have no way of verifying that, but the winglets do add a bit of drama and premium, sporty appeal to the RR 310. The clear clutch cover introduced also makes the RR 310 look more like an exotic Italian superbike rather than a friendly, everyday entry-level sportbike. Also introduced are span-adjustable clutch and brake levers, which adds a nice touch to the overall updates.

The clear and transparent clutch cover also add a bit of exotic appeal!

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Features

The vertical 5-inch TFT console has Bluetooth connectivity, with turn-by-turn navigation, and the RR 310 gets four ride modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. The features list becomes even longer – but only when you consider the add-on “built-to-order" kits – Dynamic and Dynamic Pro. But those kits come with added prices as well. The Dynamic Kit, at ₹18,000, will get you fully adjustable suspension, a brass-coated chain and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Dynamic Kit adds fully adjustable suspension to the TVS Apache RR 310, along with tyre pressure monitoring system, and a brass-coated chain.

And with the Dynamic Pro kit slapped on, at ₹ 16,000 more, you will get an even more comprehensive electronics suite with a six-axis IMU! The Dynamic Pro kit opens up what TVS calls the Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, or RT-DSC, with cornering ABS, cornering traction control, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, slope dependent control, and rear lift-off control. Impressive list of features for a single-cylinder, entry-level sportbike!

The full-colour TFT console now gets tyre pressure monitoring system with the Dynamic Kit.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Variants & Prices

The Apache RR 310 is available in three variants, in different colours - with or without a bi-directional quickshifter. Prices for the RR 310 in red, without the quickshifter and add-on BTO kits will cost ₹ 2.75 lakh (Ex-showroom), going up to ₹ 2.97 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Bomber Grey colour option with quickshifter.

The Dynamic Pro kit opens up more features in the electronics package, with a six-axis IMU, which powers cornering ABS, cornering cruise control, wheelie control, and more.

Variant-wise prices of 2024 TVS Apache RR 310:

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Variant & Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom) Red (Without Quickshifter) ₹ 2.75 lakh Red (With Quickshifter) ₹ 2.92 lakh Bomber Grey (With Quickshifter) ₹ 2.97 lakh

The Dynamic Pro kit adds the Race Tuned Dynamic Stability Control, which is essentially an advanced electronics suite powered by a 6-axis IMU.

If you add the BTO kits, the price can go up to as high as ₹ 3.38 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the Race Replica colour option. But the good thing is, if you don’t want the optional equipment, you can still get the RR 310 in red, without the quickshifter, for just ₹ 2,75,000 (Ex-showroom).



BTO Kits & Race Replica Prices:

BTO Dynamic Kit ₹ 18,000 BTO Dynamic Pro Kit ₹ 16,000 Race Replica Colour Option ₹ 7,000

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 makes a strong impression! As an updated motorcycle, the RR 310 has that spring in its step, and a comprehensive electronics suite as optional extras.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310: Verdict

The TVS Apache RR 310 has always been a sweet motorcycle – friendly, forgiving and fun! In 2024, it has not just cemented its qualities even more but has become more enjoyable and entertaining than ever before. Of course, exploring that step up in performance meant we managed to get just around 26 kmpl overall, but with a not-so-eager throttle hand, expect that figure to inch closer to 29-30 kmpl. Eventually, the mechanical updates on the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 may sound minor, but TVS engineers have managed to add that spunk to make the RR 310 livelier than ever before. That, to my mind, is quite an achievement.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is a versatile sportbike - designed for everyday use, a longer ride, and even ready for the occasional track outing!

Most of all, the TVS Apache RR 310 is still an all-rounder. It can very easily and comfortably be used for the daily commute, the long-distance run occasionally, and if you’re so inclined, you can quite easily hit the racetrack now and then as well. In fact, the RR 310 still offers a very good platform for anyone to start track riding on. In the end, its biggest strength is its versatility, and in 2024, the RR 310 has seen that much improvement to still make it relevant in the entry-level sports segment. The only question that remains is – will it be able to offer a better option than its closest competitor? I guess, there’s only one way to find out. Stay tuned!

