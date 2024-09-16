2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh

Hosur-based bike maker TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RR 310 flagship motorcycle with a good bunch of updates. The bike now comes with some design updates, revisions to the powertrain to produce more power, new features and new colour options. Prices of the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 begin from Rs 2.75 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 2.97 Lakh for the top-spec variant, both ex-showroom. In addition to that, buyers can opt to further spec their motorcycle under the Built To Order program comprising of three kits- Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Race Replica Colour.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom, India) Red (without quickshifter) Rs 2,75,000 Red (with quickshifter) Rs 2,92,000 Bomber Grey Rs 2,97,000 BTO (Built To Order) • Dynamic Kit • Dynamic Pro Kit • Race Replica Colour Rs 18,000 Rs 16,000 Rs 7,000

In the looks department, the motorcycle now comes with aero winglets adding to the sporty appeal and a transparent clutch cover exposing the mechanicals. Besides that, the motorcycle retains the same design as before, featuring a full fairing. Lastly, in addition to the existing colour palette, the new Apache RR 310 can also be had with the new Bomber Gray livery. For the electronics package, the bike continues to be equipped with a colour TFT screen for instrumentation, four riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, and ride telemetry data.

In addition, the Apache RR 310 is now equipped with cruise control as a standard feature, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (offered with the Dynamic kit) along with RT-DSE (Race Tuned Linear Stability Control), available only in the Dynamic Pro Kit, featuring an IMU further enhancing the rider aids with cornering ABS and cornering traction control and wheelie control. Lastly, the Apache RR 310 can be opted for with a bi-directional quickshifter for quicker gear shifts.

As for the powertrain, the 2024 Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled motor that is now tuned to produce 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm, a bump up from 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm over the previous model. The motor continues to be mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard. In the performance department, the motorcycle is now capable of achieving a top speed of 164 kmph in Sport and track mode and capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.82 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 6.74 seconds.

For cycle parts, the Apache RR 310 continues to be suspended by a front USD fork setup and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Buyers can opt for the adjustable setup via the BTO platform. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends and are assisted by dual-channel ABS.

With bookings commenced at all authorised TVS dealerships, expect deliveries of the updated Apache RR 310 to begin soon. On the competition front, the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 continues to lock horns with the KTM RC390, Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Keeway K300R and the BMW G 310 RR.