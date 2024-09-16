Login
2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh

The 2024 edition of the Apache RR 310 now registers more power, packs new features and gets a new Bomber Grey colour options
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 16, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Now offered with aero winglets
  • New Bomber Gray colourway added to the palette
  • Now equipped with cruise control

Hosur-based bike maker TVS Motor Company has launched the updated Apache RR 310 flagship motorcycle with a good bunch of updates. The bike now comes with some design updates, revisions to the powertrain to produce more power, new features and new colour options. Prices of the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 begin from Rs 2.75 lakh for the base variant going up to Rs 2.97 Lakh for the top-spec variant, both ex-showroom. In addition to that, buyers can opt to further spec their motorcycle under the Built To Order program comprising of three kits- Dynamic, Dynamic Pro and Race Replica Colour.

 

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom, India)
Red (without quickshifter)Rs 2,75,000
Red (with quickshifter)Rs 2,92,000
Bomber GreyRs 2,97,000

BTO (Built To Order) 

• Dynamic Kit

• Dynamic Pro Kit 

• Race Replica Colour

 

Rs 18,000

Rs 16,000

Rs 7,000

In the looks department, the motorcycle now comes with aero winglets adding to the sporty appeal and a transparent clutch cover exposing the mechanicals. Besides that, the motorcycle retains the same design as before, featuring a full fairing. Lastly, in addition to the existing colour palette, the new Apache RR 310 can also be had with the new Bomber Gray livery. For the electronics package, the bike continues to be equipped with a colour TFT screen for instrumentation, four riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, and ride telemetry data. 

 

TVS Apache RR 310 2024 carandbike edited 22

In addition, the Apache RR 310 is now equipped with cruise control as a standard feature, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (offered with the Dynamic kit) along with RT-DSE (Race Tuned Linear Stability Control), available only in the Dynamic Pro Kit, featuring an IMU further enhancing the rider aids with cornering ABS and cornering traction control and wheelie control. Lastly, the Apache RR 310 can be opted for with a bi-directional quickshifter for quicker gear shifts.

 

Also Read: TVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours

TVS Apache RR 310 2024 carandbike edited 2

As for the powertrain, the 2024 Apache RR 310 continues to be powered by the same 312.2 cc single-cylinder reverse-inclined liquid-cooled motor that is now tuned to produce 37.48 bhp and 29 Nm, a bump up from 34 bhp and 27.3 Nm over the previous model. The motor continues to be mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox with a slipper clutch as standard. In the performance department, the motorcycle is now capable of achieving a top speed of 164 kmph in Sport and track mode and capable of accelerating from 0-60 kmph in 2.82 seconds and 0-100 kmph in 6.74 seconds. 

 

Also Read: 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 First Ride Impressions
 

For cycle parts, the Apache RR 310 continues to be suspended by a front USD fork setup and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Buyers can opt for the adjustable setup via the BTO platform. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends and are assisted by dual-channel ABS.

With bookings commenced at all authorised TVS dealerships, expect deliveries of the updated Apache RR 310 to begin soon. On the competition front, the 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 continues to lock horns with the KTM RC390, Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF-R3, Kawasaki Ninja 300, Keeway K300R and the BMW G 310 RR.

