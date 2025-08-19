Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of LaunchCitroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Volvo is ready to launch the entry level EX30. It gets many quirky features and a single motor RWD!Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal GadgetMaruti Suzuki Dzire Long Term Review: PROS, CONS, And Everything In Between!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mahindra XUV.e8MG ZS HEVRenault New KigerVinFast VF3Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Benelli New BN 302RSuzuki V-Strom 1050Suzuki E-AccessRoyal Enfield Himalayan 750Benelli Leoncino 800
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 10 Safest Cars In India According To Global NCAPHyundai Creta Turns 10: Charting The SUV's Evolution Over A DecadeTop 5 Safest Cars Sold In India As Per Bharat NCAP5 Safety Car Driving Tips For The Monsoon SeasonTop 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India

Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles In India With Cruise ControlBuying A New Car: Full Payment vs EMIs – Which Is Smarter For Your Money?Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In India
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch

The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 19, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 200 rides or 12 months
  • It's only valid for private passenger vehicles for an annual fee of Rs. 3000
  • The FASTag Annual Pass is only valid on routes managed by NHAI or MoRTH

It was not long ago that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced its plan to introduce a FASTag Annual Pass. The annual pass was officially launched this Independence Day, on August 15, 2025, and in just 4 days, over 5 lakh users have purchased it. In fact, the Rajmargyatra mobile app - the platform to buy the pass - has received over 15 lakh downloads on Google Play Store, making it the top government app.

 

fastag on toll plazas on national highways e9623dfd69 2022 08 24 T09 31 11 786 Z

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first

 

MoRTH India says that most of the annual passes were sold in Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. In the last 4 days, maximum transactions through FASTag Annual Pass at the toll plazas were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

 

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass Is Official: To Offer Up To 200 Highway Trips For Rs 3,000 Starting August 15

 

The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first. It is offered for an annual fee of Rs 3,000. The pass is only valid on national highways and expressways managed by NHAI or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This means it does not apply to state highways or roads maintained by state governments or private operators.

 

Fastag Annual Pass

Users can purchase the pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app 

 

Only private vehicles with FASTag linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), not just chassis number, will be eligible for the annual pass. Users can purchase the pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app (iOS and Android) or on the official NHAI and MoRTH websites. 

 

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know

 

Once you hit either 200 trips or 12 months, whichever comes first, your pass expires automatically and your FASTag switches back to normal pay-as-you-go mode. There’s no refund if you don’t use all 200 trips, and the pass can’t be transferred to another vehicle. 

 

# FASTag Annual Pass# Fastag annual pass# Fastag# Annual Toll Pass# MoRTH India# NHAI Tolls# Nitin Gadkari# Cars# Auto Industry# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Starting August 15, 2025, the FASTag Annual Pass will offer private vehicle owners a prepaid toll plan valid across national highways. Here’s what it covers, and what it doesn’t.
    FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know
  • Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, clarified on X that the circulating news about toll charges being imposed on two-wheelers is false.
    No Toll Charges For Two-Wheelers: Government Clarifies
  • Limited to non-commercial passenger vehicles, the pass will be valid for a period of 1 year or 200 trips whichever is earlier.
    FASTag Annual Pass Is Official: To Offer Up To 200 Highway Trips For Rs 3,000 Starting August 15
  • The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has implemented a toll tax hike starting from April 1, its second within one year
    NHAI Hikes Toll Fees Pan-India From April 1
  • The new rules are mainly applicable for users who were issued FASTags over three years ago, and service providers
    New FASTag Regulations Introduced; Replacement Of Tags After 5 Years Now Mandatory

Latest News

  • The Hero Glamour gets a new top-spec trim in the form of 'X', which gets a few segment-first features.
    2025 Hero Glamour X 125 Launched In India At Rs 89,999
  • The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first.
    Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch
  • For fleet operators, rhe Basalt, Aircross, and C3, in addition to the all-electric C3, will be sold with separate ‘Drive’ badging.
    Citroen Announces ‘Drive’ Commercial Vehicle Range For B2B Customers In India
  • The Street Bob returns to India with a bigger engine and a fresh colour palette.
    2025 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Launched In India At Rs 18.77 Lakh
  • Maruti commenced the production of the Fronx in March 2023 and crossed the 5 lakh units mark in 28 months
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Achieves 5 Lakh Units Production Milestone
  • One of the highlights at this year’s Monterey Week was Gordon Murray Automotive’s S1 LM, a Le Mans-inspired supercar with a 4.3-litre V12, six-speed manual gearbox, and production limited to just five units worldwide.
    Gordon Murray Automotive Reveals S1 LM At Monterey; It’s A Road-Legal Homage to McLaren F1
  • This special edition version, limited to 50 units each, is meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 3 Series model line.
    BMW 3 Series, M340i 50 Jahre Editions Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 64 Lakh
  • The upcoming motorcycle will likely be offered in two variants- with spoked wheels and alloy wheels
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 With Alloys Spotted On Test
  • We have a chat with Manik Nangia, President, Pro-Biking Bajaj Auto, on the KTM Pro-XP riding program and new Service On Wheels initiative
    Interview: Manik Nangia on KTM’s Service On Wheels Program
  • The Fenomeno features a 1,080 bhp V12 hybrid, and can do 0 to 100 kmph in 2.4-seconds
    Lamborghini Fenomeno Breaks Cover At Monterey; Only 29 To Be Produced
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch