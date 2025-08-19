Over 5 Lakh Users Buy FASTag Annual Pass Within Just 4 Days Of Launch

It was not long ago that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) announced its plan to introduce a FASTag Annual Pass. The annual pass was officially launched this Independence Day, on August 15, 2025, and in just 4 days, over 5 lakh users have purchased it. In fact, the Rajmargyatra mobile app - the platform to buy the pass - has received over 15 lakh downloads on Google Play Store, making it the top government app.

The FASTag Annual Pass is valid for 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first

MoRTH India says that most of the annual passes were sold in Tamil Nadu, followed by Karnataka and Haryana. In the last 4 days, maximum transactions through FASTag Annual Pass at the toll plazas were recorded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass Is Official: To Offer Up To 200 Highway Trips For Rs 3,000 Starting August 15

The Fastag Annual Pass is exclusively offered to private vehicle owners, offering 200 toll transactions or one year of travel – whichever comes first. It is offered for an annual fee of Rs 3,000. The pass is only valid on national highways and expressways managed by NHAI or the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). This means it does not apply to state highways or roads maintained by state governments or private operators.

Users can purchase the pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app

Only private vehicles with FASTag linked to a valid Vehicle Registration Number (VRN), not just chassis number, will be eligible for the annual pass. Users can purchase the pass through the Rajmargyatra mobile app (iOS and Android) or on the official NHAI and MoRTH websites.

Also Read: FASTag Annual Pass Launch On August 15: All You Need To Know

Once you hit either 200 trips or 12 months, whichever comes first, your pass expires automatically and your FASTag switches back to normal pay-as-you-go mode. There’s no refund if you don’t use all 200 trips, and the pass can’t be transferred to another vehicle.