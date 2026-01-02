logo
New Delhi

Hyundai Venue HX5+ Variant Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jan 02, 2026, 12:54 PM
Key Highlights
  • Available with a single powertrain
  • Gets additional features over the HX5
  • HX4 trim updated with driver seat height adjustment

Hyundai has updated the newly introduced Venue line-up with a new variant. Called HX5+, the new variant is launched at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a single powertrain choice – the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with the manual transmission.

The new HX5+ offers the following features over the HX5 (which is priced at Rs 9.16 lakh):

  • Roof Rails
  • Quad Beam LED Headlamps
  • Rear Window Sunshade
  • Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Driver Console Armrest With Storage
  • Rear Wiper And Washer
  • Driver Power Window With Auto Up Down & Safety

Hyundai Venue 30

Apart from the new variant, the HX4 variant is also updated with a single feature addition - driver seat height adjustment. The new Venue has garnered 50,000 bookings since its introduction.

