Hyundai Venue HX5+ Variant Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai has updated the newly introduced Venue line-up with a new variant. Called HX5+, the new variant is launched at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available with a single powertrain choice – the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine with the manual transmission.

Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Venue Review: Everything You Asked For, And More!



The new HX5+ offers the following features over the HX5 (which is priced at Rs 9.16 lakh):

Roof Rails

Quad Beam LED Headlamps

Rear Window Sunshade

Smartphone Wireless Charger

Driver Console Armrest With Storage

Rear Wiper And Washer

Driver Power Window With Auto Up Down & Safety

Apart from the new variant, the HX4 variant is also updated with a single feature addition - driver seat height adjustment. The new Venue has garnered 50,000 bookings since its introduction.