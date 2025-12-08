Subcompact SUVs In India With Highest Boot Space

In a market where practicality is often as important as performance, boot space remains one of the most underrated yet decisive factors for Indian car buyers. Whether it's a weekend getaway, airport runs, or simply hauling daily essentials, a generous luggage bay can make a big difference. India’s subcompact SUV segment is more crowded than ever, and here’s a look at models with the highest boot space.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza – 328 litres

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has one of the lowest boot-space figures in this article at 328 litres. A 60:40 split rear seat is included across all variants, allowing the luggage area to be extended when required.

Nissan Magnite – 336 litres

The Nissan Magnite offers 336 litres of boot space, placing it slightly above the Brezza. A 60:40 split rear seat setting is offered as standard, and folding it increases the available capacity to 690 litres.

Mahindra XUV 3XO – 364 litres

With 364 litres of boot space, the Mahindra XUV 3XO sits around the middle of this lineup. A 60:40 split rear seat is available across variants, which provides more space when the second row is not needed for passengers.

Hyundai Venue – 375 litres

The Hyundai Venue offers 375 litres of boot space. A 60:40 split rear seat is available on select variants, which, just like other cars, gives more space when folded down.

Tata Nexon – 382 litres

The Tata Nexon provides 382 litres of boot capacity in its petrol and diesel versions, while the CNG variant is rated at 321 litres due to cylinder placement underneath. The Nexon also gets a 60:40 second-row split seat configuration.

Kia Sonet – 385 litres

The Kia Sonet offers 385 litres of boot space, putting it just above the Nexon in this comparison. A 60:40 split rear seat is available on select variants.

Renault Kiger – 405 litres

The Renault Kiger sits toward the upper end of this list with 405 litres of boot space. A 60:40 split rear seat is equipped, providing a larger usable area when folded down.

Skoda Kylaq – 446 litres

The Skoda Kylaq gets 446 litres of boot space, which is the highest figure here. Its 60:40 split rear seat can be tumbled to expand the total capacity to 1,265 litres, offering the largest load area among the models listed here.