Renault Bridger Sub-4M SUV Concept Confirmed: 'Mini Duster' To Be Previewed On March 10
- Renault Bridger sub-4m SUV has been designed in India.
- Design study features a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.
- Set to spearhead Renault Group's futuREady strategic plan.
Renault wants to bring a taste of the new Duster to a lower, more price-conscious segment, and has readied a new concept to preview its second sub-4m SUV for India – it's named Bridger, and the design study will make its world premiere on March 10. The Bridger will be unveiled as part of the broader Renault Group's futuREady strategic plan announcement. The French carmaker already has the Kiger operating in the sub-4m SUV space in India, but promises the Bridger – which will adopt a more conventional SUV body style – will not compromise ‘on interior space’. Interestingly, this concept has been designed in India, and the production SUV to spawn from it will most likely be manufactured at the company's facility in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu.
Also Read: Renault Duster Makes A Grand Indian Comeback, Gets Hybrid Tech
Renault Bridger SUV: What the teasers reveal
A teaser video, accompanied by a couple of images, confirms the Renault Bridger will adopt a boxy silhouette and an upright stance, similar to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny. This will be in complete contrast to the Kiger, which has a more crossover-like appearance, and closer to something like the new Duster, which is making its India return after a considerable hiatus.
Also seen in the teasers are prominent roof rails, vertically-stacked tail-lights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel, which would spell a side-hinged tailgate.
It remains to be seen which platform the production version of the Renault Bridger will be based on, but it is likely to employ the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that also does duty in the Kiger. Expect to see manual and automatic transmission options on the production Bridger.
Also Read: New Cars Launching In March 2026: Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Mercedes V-Class And More
Renault Bridger SUV: Story behind the name
The Bridger is the latest Renault model with a name ending with the letters ‘ER’, after Triber, Kiger and Duster. Sylvia dos Santos, Head of Naming Strategy with Renault's Global Marketing Division, explained the name of the showcar is associated with that of the Duster.
“With Bridger, we are adding to our family of names based on English words. This one comes from the word 'bridge', with the letters 'ER' added for identification. The name Renault Bridger is part of the same approach as the name of Renault Duster. It's a powerful, robust and versatile name, ideal to identify our new urban SUV show-car and open a new page in our international offensive”, dos Santos said.
