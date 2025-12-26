India-Spec New Renault Duster Teased Ahead Of Jan 26 Debut
- India-spec Duster looks to get different design from global model
- Debut on January 26, 2026
- Could get diesel or hybrid powertrain options alongside petrol
Renault India has provided the first glimpses at the all-new Duster ahead of its India debut on January 26, 2026. The new SUV marks the return of the nameplate to India after almost 6 years, with the original Duster being discontinued in early 2020. The teaser video initially details the original Duster in India over the years, providing a look at the original SUV that helped reshape the compact SUV space before the arrival of the Creta, before providing brief glimpses of the all-new SUV.
The biggest thing to note is that the new Duster for India will not be identical to the model sold in other markets under the Dacia or Renault brand. The teaser shows the covered vehicle from the front, where we can make out the heavily sculpted bonnet and part of the lighting element, which looks to bear a resemblance to the Renault Boreal sold in international markets. The Boreal is a larger three-row SUV based on an evolution of the CMF-B platform on which the Duster sits.
Also visible is a rather upright fascia and the telltale signs of roof rails.
Round the rear, the lighting signatures are completely unique to the Indian model, with a lightbar spanning the width of the rear and meeting at the centre in a Renault logo. A rear wiper and a roof-mounted spoiler can also be glimpsed.
Renault looks to be going the distance with trying to separate the India-spec model from its global namesake, so we could expect Renault to give the SUV some notable changes to the interior as well to better suit Indian buyer tastes. Powertrain options, however, remain unknown at the time, though we could expect the SUV to at least get petrol engine options. It remains to be seen if diesel or hybrid tech will be considered.
